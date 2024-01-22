Big rig, SUV crash after truck loses control on Vallejo highway

(KRON) — A big rig and an SUV crashed Sunday night in the area of I-80 eastbound and I-780 westbound highways, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 8:08 p.m., the big rig jackknifed on the transition ramp where an Audi then struck the truck.

The driver of the Audi was injured, although the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHP says the crash is weather-related as rain began to pour across the Bay Area on Sunday.

18-year-old arrested for attempted murder in shooting at Half Moon Bay housing complex

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. As of 9 p.m., officers remain at the scene investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.