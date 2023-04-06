Big rig thief flees in truck and runs over patrol vehicle before Merced deputies make arrest

An Atwater man was arrested after allegedly stealing a big rig and ramming a Merced County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies responded at about 4:25 p.m. Monday to the 6600 block of Highway 140 in Atwater for a report of a man who was making threats, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office news release. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Eric Coelho, was reportedly asking for money and threatening to take a Peterbilt truck.

A caller advised authorities that Coelho was suffering from behavioral health disorders. According to Deputy Alexandra Britton, it is unknown how Coelho and the owner of the truck knew each other.

Coelho left in the Peterbilt while deputies were en route to the location. A deputy who located the truck attempted a vehicle stop but Coelho continued on. Deputies pursued Coelho and after a short pursuit Coelho stopped but put the truck in reverse and intentionally ran into a deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to Britton.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and Coelho was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon and evading with wanton disregard for safety, according to jail records.

Authorities said the patrol vehicle sustained front end damage and no injuries were reported.