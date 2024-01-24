Can big rigs legally park in The Acreage? County commission to address issue Thursday

The contentious issue concerning the storage of large tractor-trailer rigs on residential lots in The Acreage will again be debated by county commissioners Thursday during a public hearing that begins at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting is expected to draw scores of supporters and opponents and could last until late in the day.

The current ordinance bars trucks weighing more than 12,500 pounds from being stored there. Currently, 61 truckers face citations for violating that weight limit. County commissioners have already agreed to raise the weight limit to 16,000 pounds for most rural areas. But in The Acreage, there is a push to allow two semis, each weighing as much as 80,000 pounds, on lots there.

County commissioners in November voted 4-3 to advertise a new ordinance that would overhaul zoning specifically for The Acreage to allow for the large semis. The move was the first step toward eventually approving the change. But since that November vote, strong opposition has developed.

An issue over whether truckers can store semi-tractor trailers in The Acreage has heated up.

Who is affected? About 45,000 people live in the area

There are 15,800 parcels in The Acreage Neighborhood Plan, and all of them could house the semis. About 45,000 people live in that rural area north of Royal Palm Beach. Commissioners will take up the ordinance on second reading Thursday, with the final reading next month.

The possibility of so many tractor-trailer trucks has prompted concerns from the Indian Trails Improvement District and the Acreage Landowners Association. At issue, they say, is the area's rural makeup and the fragile road system.

In a recent op-ed column for the Palm Beach Post, Commissioner Gregg Weiss warned the changes will cause "irreparable harm." He noted that staff reported no other place in South Florida allows semi-truck parking in residential neighborhoods.

Initially, the plan was to only allow existing property owners with large trucks to be grandfathered in The Acreage but a split commission voted 4-3 to allow any lot to qualify for the storage of up to two trucks.

An Acreage resident, critical of the proposed zoning change that would allow for more tractor-trailers, provided this picture to county commissioners showing that some property owners are storing multiple trucks on their properties in violation of the county code.

A proposed compromise: $2,500 fee on each new truck

Commissioner Sara Baxter said without the changes, scores of small businesses would have to shut down, noting that many of the truckers operated for years before code enforcement began citing them.

Baxter told The Post she will offer a compromise Thursday to address concerns about infrastructure damage. It involves a $2,500 fee for each new truck that comes into The Acreage. "That should raise enough money to pay for the increased costs to maintain the roads," she said.

Baxter recently held a town hall that was attended by mostly truckers. She said she wanted to obtain their input before Thursday's meeting and to discuss the special fee idea.

Opposition to zoning change mounts: Will it be enough?

The Acreage Landowners Association said critics of the Baxter-proposed changes are afraid to speak for fear of retaliation. It called Baxter's town halls a masquerade of a public meeting.

Cathi Castillo, a 31-year resident of The Acreage, wrote a letter to the commission saying she is sandwiched between two neighbors that already have more than two semis in each yard. She is opposed to even a grandfather provision, claiming she will be stuck with a property that will be seriously devalued if the big semis continue to be housed on lots adjacent to her home.

"One of the trucks caught on fire and it was next to my fence. The noise is constant. We are awakened by loud motors at 3 a.m. in the morning. Please help keep the Acreage Residential /Agricultural."

Several tractor-trailers are parked on the south side of 100th Street South near the intersection with US Highway 441 in unincorporated Palm Beach County, on Nov. 24, 2023.

State study finds critical shortage of parking for big rigs

One issue is not in dispute: There is a critical shortage of parking for tractor-trailers. Some truckers park on off-ramps of Interstate 95 and Florida's Turnpike. Others can often be found parked on the shoulders of roads.

From Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2023, a Post reporter saw 14 tractor-trailers parked along the south side of Boynton Beach Boulevard at the intersection of State Road 7.

More: Palm Beach County Commissioners decry verbal assault of witness at recent public hearing

A 2020 Florida Department of Transportation study called on the state to provide more parking for the big rigs, noting that trucks parked on shoulders or ramps pose safety risks. Accidents involving these trucks result in serious injuries, and sometimes fatalities, the study reported.

Weiss acknowledged that the semi-truck parking shortage needs to be addressed. He said he has reached out to federal partners to create additional parking facilities. In the meantime, he has called on county staff to identify public parking lots near civic centers, parks, libraries, and other facilities that could provide relief to the trucking community.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: County to debate whether semis can be stored in The Acreage area