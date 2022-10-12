Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Big River Industries' (ASX:BRI) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Big River Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$35m ÷ (AU$261m - AU$90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Big River Industries has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Big River Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Big River Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Big River Industries. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 168%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Big River Industries' ROCE

To sum it up, Big River Industries has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 6.8% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Big River Industries that you might find interesting.

