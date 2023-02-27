Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of March to A$0.086. This takes the dividend yield to 7.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Big River Industries' stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Big River Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Big River Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.6% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 79% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Big River Industries' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Big River Industries has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.035 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 42% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Big River Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Big River Industries is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Big River Industries' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Big River Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Big River Industries that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

