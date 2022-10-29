Big River Industries Limited's (ASX:BRI) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that Big River Industries' (ASX:BRI) stock increased by 4.5% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Big River Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Big River Industries is:

19% = AU$21m ÷ AU$112m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Big River Industries' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Big River Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Big River Industries was able to see an impressive net income growth of 35% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Big River Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BRI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Big River Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Big River Industries is 45%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 55%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Big River Industries is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Big River Industries has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 60% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Big River Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

