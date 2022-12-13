Big Sandy boys basketball coach Thomas Dilworth on paid administrative leave

Reuters

Experts and users have had concerns about Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation. Twitter, which went private in October, will lose more users in the United States than in any of the countries Insider Intelligence tracks, the report said, adding that monthly users will fall to 50.5 million in 2024, the lowest level since 2014. "Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.