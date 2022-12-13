Big Sandy boys basketball coach Thomas Dilworth on paid administrative leave
Big Sandy boys basketball coach Thomas Dilworth on paid administrative leave
Big Sandy boys basketball coach Thomas Dilworth on paid administrative leave
Since the implementation of a visa regime for Russia, seven Russian citizens have entered Ukraine, mostly for humanitarian reasons. Source: Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.
With less than a minute left in the game, Cedar Grove High School led Sandy Creek High School, 17-14. It looked like the Saints stopped the Patriots from going ahead on third-and-goal.
Steve Martin and Martin Short breathed some life back into Saturday Night Live. Saturday’s telecast hosted by the comedians drew 5.1M viewers, marking the most-watched episode this season, according to live + same-day Nielsen data. Brandi Carlile was the musical guest. That’s a nice lift from the week prior, when Keke Palmer hosted to a […]
A senior US military official said that Russia likely won't be able to keep up its current rate of rocket and artillery fire past early next year.
A former Pittsburgh police officer and mayoral candidate was charged with simple assault and harassment for allegedly threatening a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood with a shotgun.
Experts and users have had concerns about Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation. Twitter, which went private in October, will lose more users in the United States than in any of the countries Insider Intelligence tracks, the report said, adding that monthly users will fall to 50.5 million in 2024, the lowest level since 2014. "Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.
This is crazy!
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
Bears star Justin Fields was the fourth QB selected in the 2021 NFL draft, and he's making teams look foolish for passing on him.
MSU has landed Wisconsin tight end transfer Jaylan Franklin
(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s convictions of two Donald Trump companies for criminal tax fraud may help ensure Trump’s business remains under court-ordered supervision, former Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesTesla Stock Has
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/A24Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage o
Two big-name Black athletes are making big donations to HBCUs, at a time when just how much ballers owe—or don’t—to the institutions is the subject of debate. Kevin Durant, perhaps the DMV’s most famous current athletic export, said on Monday that he’s donating $500,000 to Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically Black college. Durant was born in the nation’s capital and raised in the adjacent Prince George’s County, where Bowie sits, and his donation is slated to outfit the school
They announced their decisions via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Day's name has been floated since Cameron Smith left the PGA Tour after winning The Open and became captain of the all-Australian team Punch.
Check out how the wide receivers stack up in our Week 15 fantasy rankings.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes the NBA naming the MVP in Jordan's name is extremely gratifying.
Stephen Jackson tells the incredible story of a retired Michael Jordan stepping into a Charlotte Bobcats practice scrimmage and leading the second unit to a win over the starters.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.