Big Sandy Elementary students sing songs, give gifts at nursing home

Fourth-grade students at Big Sandy Elementary School in southern Tuscaloosa County brightened the holiday season for residents of Moundville Rehabilitation Center with songs and gifts.

The students, under the direction of teacher Jacob Rawson, took their traditional service-learning project to a new level this year with the visit to the rehab center.

Students at Big Sandy Elementary in Tuscaloosa County are preparing a special day for residents of Moundville Rehabilitation as they put together gift bags and rehears songs Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The students rehearse to sing Christmas songs during their visit.

Rawson said, "This whole month we've been talking about the concept of generosity. Every year, we've collected items to bring to a nursing home, but we thought what better way than us to bring those times to the nursing home this time and sing to them and have a great time and maybe share the holiday cheer. What's better than that? We are really excited."

"It's the simple idea of kindness, of making others smile. That's such a big thing, especially at their age to know and to learn," Rawson said.

The items, mostly hygiene and cleaning products but with blankets in the mix as well, were donated by children of all grades. The children delivered the gifts to the residents on Wednesday. They also sang a variety of Christmas songs to bring a little extra cheer to the residents.

Students at Big Sandy Elementary in Tuscaloosa County are preparing a special day for residents of Moundville Rehabilitation as they put together gift bags and rehears songs Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Alana Colvin packs a gift bag for distribution.

Alana Colvin, one of the fourth-graders participating in the event, said, "It taught me about kindness. I think that it's good for people because it's things that they need and maybe they don't get this stuff every day. I hope that they get a smile on their face."

Alana said she likes Christmas and thinks that she and her fourth-grade classmates can help bring some joy to the residents at the Moundville Rehabilitation Center.

Principal Nick Rose likes seeing his students doing things that not only enhance their lives, but also the lives of others in the community.

"We have had this service learning process in the past. This year we wanted to add a new dimension to it. What it does is provide the children an opportunity to really see how their actions impact the broader community," Rose said.

Students at Big Sandy Elementary in Tuscaloosa County are preparing a special day for residents of Moundville Rehabilitation as they put together gift bags and rehears songs Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Carter Nipper and Alayna Colvin load bags that will be given to residents.

Rose said one of the goals of the education process at Big Sandy is to get the students to think beyond themselves.

"One of our biggest things is for them to be a global thinker. That starts with the community they live in and getting outside the four walls of the classroom and of this school. We want them to see the needs that exist in their community and it empowers them to be able to see how they can solve problems in their community," Rose said.

