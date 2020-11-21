'It's a big, scary mess': 12 million Americans to lose jobless aid after Christmas if Congress fails to act

Jessica Menton, USA TODAY
·11 min read

The holidays aren’t looking bright for Jocelyn Fox, an unemployed single mother who is grappling with competing demands: trying to play teacher for her two housebound children while struggling to make ends meet, a big stressor since her jobless aid expires soon.

“I can’t even think about holidays while unemployed. It's a big, scary mess,” says Fox, 32. “I keep telling the kids to just be thankful we still have a house and can put food on the table.”

Fox, who lives in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, was laid off from her job as an inventory stocker at an auto-parts retailer in March. Since then, she’s struggled to find work.

Eviction moratoriums have been a lifesaver for her, she says. Though Fox, like millions of other Americans who face jobless benefit expirations, doesn’t know how she’ll pay her bills or rent, which she is already behind on, once her aid ends in late December.

Fox opted to temporarily have her children do remote learning in the fall after her car broke down, but the school recently shifted fully online following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, she says. That's made it harder for her to find a job while taking care of her children at home, she added.

“It’s the worst feeling as a mother. I cry a lot,” Fox says, adding, “If I don't get help, I don't know what I'll do.”

Jocelyn Fox with her two children.
Jocelyn Fox with her two children.

Millions of jobless Americans, like Fox, could suddenly be cut off from their unemployment benefits the day after Christmas if Congress fails to extend relief programs, with many facing lasting scars as the worst pandemic in a century threatens to deepen their economic pain.

About 12 million workers could lose one of two critical unemployment lifelines from the CARES Act on Dec. 26, including 7.3 million who could be cut off from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and 4.6 million who may lose Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), according to estimates from The Century Foundation, a nonprofit think tank.

The loss in jobless aid would come as other stimulus relief is set to expire after December, including a federal ban on rental evictions that could put 30 to 40 million people at risk of eviction as moratoriums expire, according to the Aspen Institute, another think tank.

'It's certainly going to get worse': Businesses plan more layoffs, hiring freezes as COVID-19 escalates

Biden and unemployment benefits: What a Joe Biden presidency could mean for the next COVID-19 stimulus package

Health experts are warning of a bleak winter. Without unemployment benefits and with savings badly depleted, American families will be at high risk for food insecurity and loss of their homes, and many may be unable to pay for health care during the pandemic, according to Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

“Unemployment benefits for many families are the last thin line between surviving a difficult situation and facing lasting financial disaster,” says Stettner. “If you get into a situation where you have no source of income in the middle of a pandemic, you’re going to drain your savings, postpone health care, not put food on the table or possibly lose your home.”

Despite progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, cases are on the rise in all 50 states. The surge has led to the restriction of hours and capacity of businesses across the country, along with school closures in New York City.

The spike in COVID-19 cases has forced Kayleigh Brewer of Louisville, Kentucky, to go back on unemployment for a second time this year. Thursday was her last day — for at least the next three weeks —working as a server assistant at Repeal, a steakhouse on the city's Whiskey Row, a block-long stretch that once served as home to the bourbon industry.

Indoor service is suspended for bars and restaurants in the state until Dec. 13 following a wave of outbreaks.

Brewer, who was already furloughed between March and July, is worried about how she'll pay her bills once the benefits expire at the end of next month, especially if the state's restrictions get extended and she can't return to work, she says.

“It feels very depressing, honestly. It’s so scary not knowing when I can return to work,” Brewer, 23, says, adding that her weekly benefits of $175 aren’t enough to live off. “It’s scary not knowing whether another stimulus package will come.”

What are the two programs?

In March, the CARES Act created two programs to help keep jobless workers afloat after the coronavirus pandemic battered the global economy and led to a historic wave of unemployment.

The first was a federally funded program called PUA, which provides jobless benefits to workers who typically aren’t covered under traditional unemployment, including the self-employed, independent contractors, temporary workers and gig workers. It had also included a $600 weekly supplement for jobless workers through late July.

Many out-of-work Americans have already used up their state unemployment aid, which typically expires after six months. Now they have transitioned to PEUC, a federal extended benefits program that lasts an additional 13 weeks. For instance, if a jobless worker in New York gets $504 in state benefits, the federal extension covers that.

Who's cut off?

About 7.3 million workers will see their PUA benefits expire on Dec. 26, and roughly 4.6 million workers will see their PEUC benefits expire then. Plus an estimated 4.4 million workers will have already exhausted their CARES Act benefits before the cutoff in late December.

Unless these programs are extended, only eighteen states will provide any type of additional benefits to millions of the long-term unemployed, according to Stettner. Only 2.9 million of those running out of PEUC will be able to collect extended benefits -- which last an additional 13 to 20 weeks -- in 2021, but states will have to pick up half of the cost at a time when their trust funds are depleted, he added.

That means 13.5 million workers in total will have lost CARES Act benefits by year’s end.

“These are people who have lost jobs through no fault of their own in a pandemic,” says Stettner. “The whole value of unemployment benefits is that it helps people avoid falling into poverty and extreme hardship.”

What's next for a stimulus package?

Democrats and Republicans lawmakers have debated renewing some of the programs, but progress has been slow amid deep partisanship in Washington. The bill could be smaller since Republicans are likely to keep control of the Senate.

House Democrats are targeting a $2.2 trillion package. Senate Republicans introduced a smaller $500 billion spending package that included aid for small businesses and federal unemployment benefits. But Democrats blocked it after the measure omitted $1,200 stimulus checks and aid for states.

Congress is also hurtling toward a Dec. 11 deadline to fund the federal government during a contentious lame duck session. It's possible that some pieces of funding, either unemployment aid, an extension of the eviction moratoriums or a stimulus check, could make it into a bill to keep the government funded.

To be sure, the U.S. has recovered about 12 million, or 55%, of the 22 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as states have reopened restaurants, shops and other businesses shuttered by the outbreak, and brought back many furloughed workers

But the economy is still short roughly 10 million jobs compared with before the pandemic.

Recovering the rest could take several years, economists say, and a growing share of temporary job losses have become permanent as businesses downsize or close for good.

Though the ranks of workers permanently laid off in October dipped from 3.8 million to 3.7 million. The figure had been steadily rising as employers cut ties with a growing share of the workers they had furloughed. And the number of people who have been jobless at least six months -- known as long-term unemployed -- jumped from 2.4 million to 3.6 million, highest since 2014.

Racial disparity among jobless grows

Black and Latino communities, who have seen more job loss in this recession and have less wealth to fall back on, are at particularly high risk for prolonged unemployment, and the lack of stimulus threatens to hit these workers the hardest, according to Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

“The negative implications of this unemployment benefit expiration will hit Black and Latino workers, their families and their communities harder and will exacerbate income inequality by race because they’re more likely to be in occupations where they experience job losses in this recession,” says Shierholz.

While white workers were laid off at higher numbers than usual at the start of the pandemic, the share of unemployment insurance claimants who were Black soared by 40% from April to September—just as the benefits began to be cut off, according to The Century Foundation.

Permanent unemployment is more typical for Black workers, experts say. Between September 2018 and September 2019, when the labor market was stronger than now, the average length of unemployment for Black jobless workers was 25.5 weeks—five weeks longer than for their white peers, according to The Century Foundation.

And Black workers were 16% more likely than white workers to be unemployed for at least six months during the peak of the Great Recession.

Unusual to cut benefits this early, experts say

If benefits are cut off in December, it would be the earliest cutoff of extended benefits in any recent recession, experts say. In the previous four recessions, extended benefits were available to workers until at least three years after the start of the recession.

During the Great Recession, for instance, up to ninety-nine weeks of benefits were available to the jobless, and extensions were available to those who exhausted state benefits between December 2007 and December 2013.

Blocking more relief could hamper the economic recovery if households can’t maintain spending, experts say. Not providing stimulus could also cost millions of jobs. Without federal aid to state and local governments, 5.3 million workers will likely lose their jobs by the end of 2021, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Congress needs to extend the weekly $600 unemployment boost, extend the PUA extension beyond 2020 for self-employed and other workers who are ineligible for traditional unemployment insurance, and add extra weeks for those who exhaust their benefits, Shierholz argues.

“To cut off jobless benefits this early is pretty radical when the labor market is still as weak as it is,” says Shierholz. “It’s unthinkable that Congress would allow millions of unemployed people to go without a safety net. It’s also bad economics. It will make the recovery slower.”

Do benefits discourage employment?

Republicans have argued that the $600 federal supplement to state unemployment insurance discouraged many Americans from returning to work. Over the summer, Republican lawmakers proposed reducing the federal bonus to $300.

And earlier this month, after a government report showed 638,000 job gains in October, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said, “Our economy is really moving to get back on its feet. That I think clearly ought to affect what size of any rescue package we additionally do.”

But a study by Yale University economists found that job gains for workers who received the extra $600 were similar to those of other workers and they returned to their previous jobs at similar rates.

While some people may stay on unemployment longer before going back to work, that has little effect on the broader economy because unemployment remains high at 6.9%, experts say. There are about 5 million more unemployed Americans than job openings, Shierholz says. In that environment, she says, most people would prefer to have a job than stay on temporary benefits and risk an extended bout of joblessness.

“If somebody says no (to a job offer), other people are happy to take the job,” says Till von Wachter, an economics professor at University of California Los Angeles.

Plus, he says, the economic gains from helping laid-off Americans weather the downturn far outweigh the drawbacks of some people staying on unemployment longer.

“You have to look at the costs and the benefits,” he says. “The really bad idea is to let a lot of people exhaust their benefits.”

Contributing: Paul Davidson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs near me: 12 million to lose unemployment after Christmas

Latest Stories

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • The Latest: McConnell proposes shifting funds to COVID aid

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing that Congress funnel $455 billion of unspent small business lending funds toward a new COVID-19 aid package. The Republican leader’s offer Friday comes after a morning meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Rights group, Afghan envoy want more probes into war crimes

    A leading international human rights group and an Afghan envoy on Thursday urged nations whose militaries have served as part of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan — including America and Britain — to follow Australia's example and probe their own soldiers’ conduct in the 19-year war. The appeal came after Australia’s public release earlier in the day of a shocking report alleging unlawful killings by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan. The report — the result of a four-year investigation — found evidence that some among Australia’s elite troops summarily killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • "I sleep well, eat well and rest well": Hong Kong families receive letters from 12 detainees in China

    Relatives of 12 Hong Kong democracy activists detained in mainland China said yesterday [FRI] that letters from their loved ones praising their treatment and urging their families to stay quiet about their plight were likely written under duress. The hand-written letters from seven of the detainees are the first time the families have heard directly from the group since they were arrested by the Chinese coastguard in late August trying to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan by speedboat. In a statement, family members said the letters warning relatives against speaking to the media and seemed to adhere to a template. "There were many letters that directly 'responded' to the doubts of the outside world about China," the statement said. "It is doubtful that they wrote the letter out of their own free will," they added. Most of those on board the vessel were being prosecuted in Hong Kong for crimes linked to last year's huge and often violent democracy protests. They have since disappeared into the mainland's notoriously opaque, party-controlled legal system on immigration charges where a conviction is all but guaranteed for those who go to trial. The letters were passed by lawyers appointed by the Chinese government after family-appointed counsel were denied access to the detainees, a common move by authorities for sensitive or political cases. Four of the letters were provided to the media by "The 12 Hong Kongers Concern Group", which has been helping the families of those detained. "I live very well here. Don't worry about me. I'm very healthy and I'm full from three meals every day," one letter from detainee Cheng Tsz-Ho, dated October 21, read. "I sleep well, eat well and rest well here... The (staff) of the detention centre are very kind," another letter from Tang Kai-yin, dated three days later, read. Forced confessions, torture and lengthy incommunicado detentions have been well-documented inside mainland China's legal system.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.