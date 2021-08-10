Big Sean’s Mulholland Estates Mansion Sold to Family of PennyMac’s Stan Kurland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wendy Bowman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though he bought the place less than four years ago, paying Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash $8.7 million for the then-eclectic premises, a new role with the Detroit Pistons could be among the reasons Big Sean has decided to part ways with his Los Angeles home. Property records reveal the Grammy-nominated rapper, born Sean Anderson — he recently accepted a position as the NBA team’s “creative director of innovation,” meaning he’ll help guide the franchise’s merch design and in-game experiences — has sold his Mediterranean-style estate in the exclusive Mulholland Estates gated community to a family trust attached to the late multimillionaire businessman Stan Kurland.

Originally listed for $12.5 million and later dropped to $12 million, the property ultimately sold for $11.1 million. It’s not yet clear who will be living in the property, but Kurland’s main heirs were his wife and three adult daughters. One of them is Tracey Kurland, who was semi-recently married to Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, film producer Trevor Engelson (“Remember Me”).

Kurland, who passed away earlier this year at age 68, amassed his $300 million net worth largely by helping build Countrywide Financial Corp. into the nation’s largest mortgage lender. He left the company less than a year before the housing bubble burst and Countrywide was sold to Bank of America Corp. in 2008 for $4 billion, at which time he received a severance package totaling around $25 million, plus immediate vesting of stock options. Kurland went on to found his own company, PennyMac Financial Services, a Westlake Village-based mortgage lender that now boasts a stock market value of over $4 billion. (A sister company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a real estate investment company, is worth an additional $1.8 billion.)

As for Anderson’s former mansion, the rap star made some significant improvements to the digs in collaboration with L.A.-based JSN Studio during his time there, converting the formerly dark, gothic-like decor into a lighter and brighter environment, and ensuring it was more Feng Shui appropriate (adding copper rings and stones everywhere to enhance the energy). He also replaced Slash’s pirate-ship-shaped chandeliers and faux alligator skin wallpaper with whitewashed walls and recessed lighting.

James Harris, David Parnes and Alex Vichinsky of The Agency were the listing agents; Jordan Rubinstein of Century Park Realty repped the buyers.

Found on a about a half-acre parcel of land within the celeb-studded Mulholland Estates neighborhood, the white stucco and terracotta-roofed home is fronted by dual two-car garages and a spacious motor court with parking for six vehicles. Inside, nearly 11,000 square feet of modern living space encompasses seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, nearly all of them with sweeping canyon and city views.

More from DIRT

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • The Las Vegas Strip Is Changing Before Our Eyes

    A major REIT acquisition will put most of the Las Vegas Strip's real estate under the control of one company.

  • What’s Behind China’s Crackdowns? Morgan Stanley Has an Answer.

    The regulatory moves may be aimed at addressing income inequality and shifting the economy toward consumption, the bank says.

  • I've Always Wondered How Travel Insurance Works And If Its Worth It — This Is What An Expert Had To Say

    I don't want to get screwed, but I also don't want to screw myself over. Ya know?View Entire Post ›

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • Here's Why Fisker Stock Shot Up Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) hasn't yet sold a vehicle, and doesn't plan to begin production until November 2022. As a result, Fisker shares popped almost 30% at the start of Tuesday's market session. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas told clients he has a $40 price target on Fisker, representing 166% upside versus Monday's closing price.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Mortgage forbearance is about to end for millions of Americans. Here’s why that’s good news for home buyers

    When the COVID-19 crisis began in the spring of 2020, federal regulators and lawmakers quickly acted to provide relief to homeowners who suddenly found themselves in no position to afford their monthly mortgage payments. Homeowners were initially allowed to request up to 12 months of forbearance on their home loans, during which time they could stop making their monthly payments entirely. Today, an estimated 1.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • Six Reasons Why Ethereum Has Intrinsic Value

    Ethereum is now six years old. But in that short time frame since its launch on July 30, 2015, a lot has happened. Ethereum has established itself as the most actively used blockchain network, while its native token, ether, is now the second-largest cryptocurrency by both market capitalization and daily volume. To mark its sixth birthday, we examine six reasons why ethereum has intrinsic value. 1) Smart Contract Capability Ethereum was built as a platform to run programmatic smart contracts and

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

    Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool […]