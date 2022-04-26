From big settlements to police misconduct, these South Shore cases are making headlines

Much of The Patriot Ledger's coverage of the courts is premium content available only to subscribers.

Below is a sample of the court cases The Patriot Ledger has been following.

Settlements are big money

The Patriot Ledger is concerned about how taxpayer money is being spent and why. When it comes to settlement agreements, which local governments use to settle claims against them, it can take persistence and filing multiple public records requests to pry loose the documentation.

Edward Slocum, of Duxbury, filed a federal lawsuit, an appeal of a Civil Service Commission decision, a union grievance and multiple state and federal discrimination claims against the town of Whitman before it settled his claim for $250,000, well below the $750,000 he asked for.

In the lawsuit, Slocum's attorney, Timothy Burke, said Slocum was discriminated and retaliated against for his disabilities and for participating in on-the-job treatments for his conditions such as taking an occasional short meditative break in a quiet, dark area to alleviate migraines.

Paraskevi Ciulla, of Brockton, sued the Sharon Public Schools alleging she was fired one day after she requested paid medical leave, and she had never been paid overtime.

The school district settled with her a year after she filed the lawsuit for $65,000. The settlement came with a nine-paragraph confidentiality clause. Non-disclosure agreements have been coming under increased criticism, as they were used by former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and by executives at Fox News, including the agreement that silenced former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Ciulla's settlement was far less than that of former superintendent Victoria Greer, who filed a Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination complaint alleging racial discrimination by two former board members, after the board placed her on paid leave

The school committee paid Greer an additional $159,000 to not work, while also paying an interim superintendent. That brings the total payout to Greer to at least $909,000. The total cost of her firing, including paying an interim superintendent and attorney's fees, is unclear.

The Catholic priest sex abuse scandal continues to reverberate throughout the South Shore as more victims continue to come forward. Those cases are often quickly settled, like one against former Irish priest Brian Gallagher and John K. Connell, based in Milton, and another against Patrick J. Tague, based in Hingham and Braintree. Gallagher died in 2014, Tague died in 2013 and Connell died in 2007.

The man who accused Gallagher and Connell said in an interview that it brought a little closure. The Patriot Ledger does not name victims of sexual abuse unless they ask to be named.

Lawsuits brought over development projects

Many cases that end up in court start with local zoning or planning board decision, either with neighbors or a town suing to block a development, or developers suing to move forward with their project.

When the Plymouth Zoning Board of Appeals voted to block the possible conversion of commercial space at the Village Landing Marketplace, property owner Rich Stefani filed a lawsuit. His original plan was to convert three of the seven Village Landing Marketplace buildings into 18 apartments.

His initial plan was to sell the property to a new owner who wanted the conversion. Then, the deal fell apart, and Stefani said he did not want to spend upwards of $100,000 to fight the zoning board over a change he never cared about.

Duxbury is suing the developer of a potential 40-house subdivision, called Webster Point Village, over what it alleges is a violation of a 2012 settlement agreement, that the developer not ask for any changes to a permit it received in 2012.

The developer said it can't get anyone to take custody of a conservation restriction, and has asked the town's zoning board to rescind the requirement on its Chapter 40B permit.

Lawsuits brought by the federal government

Many actions taken in local and federal courts against South Shore residents fly under the radar.

The U.S. Department of Labor has been especially busy, filing a series of lawsuits against the owners of construction companies, tree trimmers and restaurants who allegedly failed to pay overtime, withheld tips, intimidated employees and maintained unsafe work environments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission secured a $209,000 settlement with Timothy Iberger, of Hingham, and his father, Carl Iberger, over its allegations of insider trading.

The SEC alleged in the lawsuit that Carl Iberger, the CFO of Connecticut-based medical devices company Precipio, tipped off his son that the company had signed an agreement to distribute COVID-19 test kits that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The deal had not been publicly announced.

Sweet Lemons is a Thai food restaurant in Weymouth.

A Weymouth restaurant called Sweet Lemons had to pay employees double their owed overtime and tips after a judge ruled in favor of the Department of Labor, which investigated and sued the restaurant and owner Pornthip Neampong.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed two lawsuits against a Holbrook tree trimming service, PS Tree Service, and owner Ronan De Souza, for allegedly not paying employees overtime and threatening a teenage employee he accused of cooperating with investigators.

The company eventually agreed to pay employees more than $193,000 for the two lawsuits. Read the original story or about when they settled.

The Department of Labor is suing Mauricio Barbosa Baiense and the three Medford construction companies he controls for allegedly not paying overtime, not keeping records and telling employees to lie to investigators.

No hearings have been set since the case was filed in February.

Going to court over alleged police misconduct

Police misconduct allegations on the South Shore run the gambit between police shootings to being framed, from cases in the 1980s to ones in the past few years. These are a few of the cases we're currently following.

Fred Weichel spent 36 years in prison for the shooting death of Robert La Monica on Commercial Street in Braintree, a shooting he says he didn't commit. He was released in 2017 after he requested a new trial and the district attorney decided not to seek another trial.

Fred Weichel, right, was released on $5,000 bail on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Now Weichel is suing the Boston and Braintree police officers he alleges framed him for the 1980 homicide, and a federal judge said the case can move forward.

The entrance to the Plymouth County jail off Long Pond Road in Plymouth on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Michael Acosta-Granados is suing the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, saying he wants a special visa as a victim of crime who cooperated with the police while he was in immigration detention.

Acosta-Granados said in a lawsuit that he was sexually harassed by a fellow detainee, and then attacked by another after he complained about the harassment.

Chris McCallum's family is suing the City of Quincy after he was punched in a post-concert brawl at the Squantum American Legion Post in 2019 and later died of his injuries.

A jury convicted the man who punched Chris McCallum in the fight, Matthew Potter, of involuntary manslaughter in November and sentenced to between three and four years in state prison. His brother Steven Potter, accused separately of assault against other patrons that night, resolved his charges in December and will avoid jail time.

Aderito Monteiro, of Randolph, is suing State Trooper Matthew Sheehan, who allegedly shot him in 2018 as police confronted a group of off-road vehicle riders on Interstate 93 in Roxbury.

Sheehan is also being criminally prosecuted by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon. His criminal case has been moved to November 2022. The lawsuit has been paused pending the outcome of the criminal case.

