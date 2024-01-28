'Big shoes to fill:' Lore Whitney replacing her father on Lexington school board

LEXINGTON — Lore Whitney says taking her late father's spot on the Lexington Local Schools Board of Education is "bittersweet, of course.

"I know I have big shoes to fill," she said.

Lore Whitney

Bob Whitney, 88, died Jan. 1. He had spent nearly 60 years as a member of Lexington's school board, making him the longest-serving member in state history.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, school board members voted 3-0 to appoint his daughter to take his spot, with Vice President Rob Schuster abstaining because Whitney is his aunt.

They chose her from a field of 25 applicants.

"I've said in the past that no one loved Lexington as much as Bob Whitney, but if anyone can come close, it's Lore," Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said. "The board was pleased to have many great applicants.

"In the end, what separated Lore was her deep involvement and commitment to our schools. For most of her adult life, she has given back to the Lexington community and to our schools. I don't know another individual who has volunteered more time, energy or effort on behalf of our schools."

Secrist described Whitney as the school system's "ultimate cheerleader."

Whitney has organized a golf outing for the athletic boosters for 25 years. In 2009, she officially joined the boosters.

Whitney volunteers for school district about 20-30 hours a week

She estimates she volunteers 20 hours to 30 hours a week for the school district, between her duties as the booster club's treasurer and working concessions at athletic contests.

Whitney said she doesn't plan to curtail any of those activities as a board member. She will be sworn in at the next meeting Feb. 21.

She mentioned one of her primary goals will be gaining a clearer picture on when a new elementary school will be built.

"We want to figure out what's going on with the state of Ohio and the funding," Whitney said.

Not only did her father influence Whitney's decision to apply for school board, he made an impact on her career choice. Bob Whitney was a lawyer for 62 years and helped found the firm of Inscore, Rinehardt, Whitney & Enderle.

Lore Whitney is a partner.

"I was at their house every night for dinner and would hear the goings-on," she said of her parents. "I just know what he did and how much he loved it."

Going to work is a challenge.

"It's very hard," she said of dealing with her father's death. "You see his office every day. He wouldn't have wanted us to give up. He'd want us to keep going."

Whitney now sports a bracelet with the letters "WWBD" for what would Bob do. She is looking forward to continuing his work.

"I'm ready to get my feet wet and get going," she said.

