The Big Sneeze: Climate change to make pollen season nastier

SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

Climate change has already made allergy season longer and pollen counts higher, but you ain’t sneezed nothing yet.

Climate scientists at the University of Michigan looked at 15 different plant pollens in the United States and used computer simulations to calculate how much worse allergy season will likely get by the year 2100. It’s enough to make allergy sufferers even more red-eyed.

As the world warms, allergy season will start weeks earlier and end many days later — and it'll be worse while it lasts, with pollen levels that could as much as triple in some places, according to a new study Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Warmer weather allows plants to start blooming earlier and keeps them blooming later. Meanwhile, additional carbon dioxide in the air from burning fuels such as coal, gasoline and natural gas helps plants produce more pollen, said study co-author Allison Steiner, a University of Michigan climate scientist.

It's already happening. A study a year ago from different researchers found that from 1990 to 2018, pollen has increased and allergy season is starting earlier, with much of it because of climate change.

Allergists say that pollen season in the U.S. used to start around St. Patrick’s Day and now often starts around Valentine’s Day.

The new study found that allergy season would stretch even longer and the total amount of pollen would skyrocket. How long and how much depends on the particular pollen, the location and how much greenhouse gas emissions are put in the air.

With moderate cuts in greenhouse gas emission from coal, oil and natural gas, pollen season would start 20 days earlier by the end of the century. In the most extreme and increasingly unlikely warming scenario, pollen season in much of America will start 40 days earlier than when it has generally started in recent decades.

Already about 30% of the world and 40% of American children suffer pollen allergies, which hurt the economy through lost work days and medical costs, said University of Michigan climate researcher Yingxiao Zhang, lead author of the new study.

Allergies are especially difficult for the 25 million Americans with asthma. This could make the problem much worse for them, said Amir Sapkota, a University of Maryland environmental health professor, who wasn't part of the research.

While allergy suffering will increase across the United States, the Southeast will get hit hardest, said Steiner.

The start of alder tree pollen season will move most dramatically, an issue in the Pacific Northwest. Cypress tree pollen — which is especially bad in Texas — will see among the biggest increases.

Ragweed and grasses — common pollen allergies — will also have longer seasons and higher pollen counts in the future, Zhang said.

The University of Michigan team’s projections projects would be about twice as large a jump in pollen problems as has happened since 1990, said University of Utah biologist and climate scientist Bill Anderegg.

“Overall, this is an incredibly important study,” said Anderegg, who wasn’t involved in the new research. “It tells us that the historical trends of longer and more severe pollen seasons are likely to continue, driven by climate change, and this will absolutely have substantial health consequences in allergies and asthma for Americans.”

___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch this 20-pound bobcat fight a 120-pound python. The cat wanted eggs for breakfast

    In one corner, weighing in at about 20 pounds, a male bobcat from the Florida Everglades.

  • A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

    Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.The Joro spid

  • Ever stuck: Suez container ship’s cousin runs aground in US harbor

    The 334-metre Ever Forward ran into trouble in the Chesapeake Bay, a year to the month after its cousin blocked the canal in Egypt The container ship Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Maryland. Photograph: Jeffrey F Bill/AP A year to the month after the Ever Given blocked the Suez canal for a week – prompting global fascination and countless memes – the container ship’s cousin has run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. Officials are now scrambling to refloat

  • Waterspout roars ashore, sends beachgoers dashing for cover

    On a stormy Florida day, beachgoers at Fort Myers Beach found themselves fleeing a waterspout as it moved onshore, causing light damage to property and enveloping two people. As a large storm system brought winter weather to the northeastern United States on Saturday, March 12, parts of the Southeast were being struck by severe weather, including tornadoes. At first, people on the beach seemed to be admiring and cheering on the developing waterspout, which was clearly visible as it churned up th

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • The Sunken Cargo Carrier Felicity Ace Is Now a Pollution Hazard for Undersea Life

    The ship that went down with thousands of Porsches and Volkswagens is bad news for local marine organisms.

  • Watch a ‘wild’ waterspout make landfall as a tornado at a Florida beach resort

    Beachgoers must have felt like they were in the middle of a disaster movie Saturday in Southwest Florida during a burst of stormy weather.

  • Hail pummels majority of North Texas, tornado reported in Fannin County

    The National Weather Service will investigate at least one tornado in Fannin County from Monday’s storms. For the rest of North Texas, it was mostly heavy rain and some hail.

  • Rooftop solar killing bill was a giant misstep | Opinion

    It is probable that the number of Florida residents installing rooftop solar will surely go down.

  • Invasive insects could kill 1.4M urban trees over the next 30 years, study says

    “This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests.”

  • Boaters beware! Low water levels may hinder navigation as vessel grounded in Chesapeake Bay

    Mariners are being urged to exercise caution navigating the coastal waters from Fenwick Island to Cape Charles due to "abnormally low water levels."

  • National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Ocala

    Debris and trees blown down in Ocala after heavy rains, winds blow through the area.

  • Genetically modified mosquitos kill their own offspring

    When we think about dangerous animals, we often conjure images of sharks, snakes, or even hippos, but if you want to find the world’s deadliest animal, you’ll have to think smaller. Mosquitos are responsible for over a million deaths worldwide each year. Worse, as a consequence of increased global transit, species of mosquito which were previously geographically isolated are now finding their way all over the world, increasing disease transmission. Aedes aegypti, for instance, is a species of mo

  • Heavy rain, mountain snow to touch down in Western Washington

    FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone is tracking a wet, soggy complicated week of weather ahead of us.

  • Alligator that bit cyclist in Martin County park gets a bad rap | Frank Cerabino

    A bicycle rider in Halpatiokee Regional Park fell off his bike and was bitten by alligator protecting her nest. Maybe he was the invasive species.

  • How Much Electricity Does Bitcoin Mining Actually Use?

    Christine Lee presents data illustrating the environmental impact of the Bitcoin network, looking specifically at global energy consumption and regional carbon emissions. As regulators often target cryptocurrency ESG concerns, Lee highlights areas of the world where bitcoin mining uses emission-free electricity.

  • Project aims to undo ‘degradation’ of Kentucky stream. Why it matters for habitat, state

    The project is a piece of a larger effort to deal with the effects of climate change.

  • Galapagos tortoises belong to new species: National Park

    STORY: Scientists discovered a new species of giant tortoiseon the Galapagos Islands off EcuadorSource: Galapagos National ParkA study found that the tortoises living on San Cristobal islandwhich were previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis correspond genetically to a different species (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING:"For Galapagos this finding represents the constant genetic variability that we have had in our species. We have always considered the San Cristobal species of giant tortoise, Chelonoidis chathamensis, as a unique species. However, today the DNA study shows us that this species does not correspond to Chelonoidis chathamensis, it corresponds to a new lineage that will later be researched by science."

  • Another atmospheric river bringing rain, flood concerns to Northwest

    Sloppy weather will continue through the first part of the work week as a couple of systems, including another atmospheric river, drop heavy rain and mountain snow at times.

  • Strong to severe storms could hit eastern DFW late Monday before temperatures increase

    Isolated showers could develop late Monday afternoon with the potential of damaging wind gusts and large hail for eastern parts of North Texas.