Big snow storm brewing on East Coast for the weekend. Will it impact northern Ohio?

A potential winter storm brewing for this weekend is expected to spare northern Ohio.

The streak of missing out on heavy snow for much of northern Ohio may continue.

Sure there have been a few flakes here and there, but hardly enough to break out the heavy-duty snow blowers in Akron and Canton.

There is a chance for some snow flurries Wednesday night into Thursday, but the folks at the National Weather Service says less than an inch is expected in Akron and Canton.

The prospect of a good ol' fashion snowstorm − aside from a couple brushes in the Lake Erie snowbelt − has proven elusive for much of the region.

This continues the snowless streak that began last year, which ended up being the least snowiest ever in Akron and Canton.

Even the much ballyhooed winter storm brewing this weekend looks like it will have little, if any, impact in northern Ohio.

Snow joke: 2023 was one for the record books in terms of snowfall in Akron and Canton

Will northern Ohio get hit by this weekend's winter storm?

For those looking to get buried in white stuff, this weekend's anticipated winter storm along the East Coast is not on track to hit northern Ohio.

"Well, unfortunately if you enjoy snow and are hoping to get enough for winter activities, the weekend storm system is trending weaker for our area resulting in less snow," the National Weather Service office in Cleveland says. "Impacts are beginning to look very minimal."

Northern Ohio is on the edge of the anticipated track of the storm so any snow the area gets is expected to be light.

The weather service says some rain may even mix in taking away from any accumulations.

Another storm is brewing for next week. But it looks like the impact in northern Ohio from this second storm may be heavy rain, warm temperatures and high winds.

There is a slight glimmer of hope for winter enthusiasts as temperatures are expected to drop with the passage of next week's storm.

What's the forecast for Akron and Canton?

Wednesday night: Snow showers likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Snow showers. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers. High near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Northern Ohio to get little snow, rain from East Coast snow storm