Big snow storm threatens Northeast to start 2024. Will it impact Rochester?

After a wait of nearly two years, a major snowstorm could hit big cities including New York City and Washington D.C. this weekend — though the forecast was far from certain as of Tuesday. According to AccuWeather, for many locations near the Interstate 95 corridor, it has been two winters since there was an inch of snow. This storm could change that. But Weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce said that "uncertainty remains high at this early stage given questions about the storm's track and how much cold air will be available near the coast."

Will snow storm impact Rochester NY?

Rochester will see "a glancing blow" from the system, as the heavier snow is expected south and east of the Rochester region and western New York, said Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

"There will likely be snow - especially on Saturday and Sunday," he said, noting that the area could see 1 or 2 inches of snow as a result of the pending storm.

But, he noted, if the system shifts, the region could see even less snow.

The high this week in Rochester is in the low to mid-30s, according to the Weather Service. Lows are between 20 and 30 degrees.

There's been a snow drought in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

A man goes for a walk in front of the Minneapolis skyline during a snowstorm on February 22, 2023. For the first time in nearly two years, a significant snowstorm could hit the Mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast cities have endured a notable snow drought the past few winters. The last time there was an inch of snow from a single storm in New York City was on Feb. 13, 2022, or 685 days ago. In Washington, D.C., the most recent storm that brought 1 inch of snow was on Jan. 16, 2022, or 716 days ago, according to AccuWeather. For Baltimore, it has been 704 days since 1 inch of snow fell.

It's not just the big cities that have endured a lack of snow: "As the snow drought continues along much of I-95 in the mid-Atlantic, snow has also been very lean across the central Appalachians, Great Lakes region and coastal New England," said Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Forecast is still uncertain

This many days away, with the ingredients of the storm not even over the U.S. yet, the computer models meteorologists use show that a potent storm is likely, but the details of timing, track and amount of snow remained fuzzy.

"S​nowfall forecasting is among the most challenging tasks meteorologists face," Dolce said. "That's because of several factors that can be uncertain days ahead of a potential storm's arrival."

Those factors include the amount of cold air available for snow to develop, which if absent can mean it rains instead.

Be aware – and be prepared

"F​or now, it's best to just stay aware that a storm is likely this weekend and it could impact your plans because of rain, snow or a combination of both," Dolce said.

AccuWeather advises that property owners may want to brush the dust off their snow shovels and snowblowers and have ice-melting compounds ready. "Highway departments and townships may also want to review their plan of action ahead of the storm," Sosnowski said.

In addition, he said, "the lack of heavy snow over such a long period could have some motorists out of winter driving practice." And for new drivers who have only recently earned their licenses, this could be their first experience driving in snow.

The storm also could affect some NFL football games on Sunday, including contests in Washington, D.C., New York and New England.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rochester NY Weather: Will snow storm in Northeast impact our area?