Big-spending Joe Biden announces $6 trillion budget plan to boost US economy

Joe Biden is set to start a long pitched battle with Republicans

Joe Biden is set to unveil plans on Friday for the biggest sustained US government spending since the Second World War in a record-shattering proposed budget for next year.

The US president's plan contains $6 trillion (£4.2 trillion) in public spending for 2022, eclipsing Donald Trump's final budget proposal of $4.8 trillion.

It would amount to more than one quarter of America's gross domestic product (GDP) and see annual spending rising to a projected $8.2 trillion by 2031.

The proposal will mark the start of a long pitched battle with Republicans ahead of the deadline for approval of a budget at the end of September.

Under Mr Biden's plan, the budget deficit would be $1.8 trillion in 2022 despite the economy rebounding from the pandemic with projected growth of 5 per cent this year, and 4.3 per cent next year.

Joe Boden will have to get approval for the plans from moderate Democrats, such as Senator Joe Manchin

The deficit would remain above $1 trillion each year for the next decade.

America's national debt as a share of the economy would exceed the record set in the Second World War by the year 2024.

By the end of the decade it would amount to 117 per cent of GDP.

Huge tax rises expected

Mr Biden's proposal includes his roughly $4 trillion previously announced plans for overhauling America's infrastructure, education and healthcare.

He would pay for some of that by hiking taxes on companies and wealthy individuals.

The plan includes a modest rise in defence spending to $753 billion, but the increase would be less than inflation and far short of what Republicans want.

Rob Friedlander, spokesman for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said: "The president's budget will include his proposals to reinvest in research, education, clean energy, public health, and other critical priorities."

Details of the total amount, and projections for how it would impact the economy in future, were first reported by The New York Times.

The budget proposal is for the next US government fiscal year which begins on Oct 1. While the president can propose an annual budget it is up to Congress to approve spending bills.

Democrats hold wafer-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Not enough for Democrats

While Republicans will object to the scale of proposed spending left-wing Democrats will be angered at omissions by Mr Biden.

That includes a campaign promise he made to cut student loan debt.

The proposal also does not include the establishment of a government-run health insurance option.

Bernie Sanders wanted the president to cut military aid to Israel

Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist senator, had wanted Mr Biden to cut military aid to Israel but it was expected to remain consistent.

According to the projections in Mr Biden's budget proposal the US economy was expected to grow at nearly 2 per cent annually for most of the next decade, with unemployment below 4 per cent.

Row over infrastructure pledge

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Senate unveiled a new compromise offer on Mr Biden's infrastructure plans.

Mr Biden initially proposed a $2.3 trillion programme to improve elements including roads, bridges, airports and broadband internet.

Republicans' latest offer amounted to $928 billion over eight years.

The plan was put forward by a group of six Republicans led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

She said: "Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in good faith. We believe that we can reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure."

A Biden administration official said the Republican proposal was being considered seriously.