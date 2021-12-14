Big Spring man dead, suspected of shooting two others and himself

BIG SPRING — A series of shootings early Tuesday left two people injured and the suspected shooter dead by a self-inflicted gunshot, the Big Spring Police Department said in a news release.

At about 12:50 a.m., police and other emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting on Carey Street, the release said. Officers found a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds outside a residence.

The woman told police that the suspect, Danny Crosby, 62, had shot himself inside the house, the release said.

Officers who entered the residence found Crosby lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. A firearm was nearby.

Medical personnel treated all three victims, who were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center. Crosby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other two victims were flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock. As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the woman was listed in stable condition, with the man in critical condition.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that Crosby was at the residence when he shot the victims, then himself. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

