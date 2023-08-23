Big Spring, Tahoka police arrest suspect charged with murder after woman's body found

The Tahoka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead earlier this month in Lynn County. released more information surrounding the death of a female on Aug. 5 in Tahoka.

According to the news release, Tahoka police were called out at 1:23 p.m. Aug. 5 for reports of a woman's body along the side of North 6th Street. Responding officers did not recognize the victim.

The department made the determination that the victim was not from the area and notified the Texas Rangers. After an autopsy the victim was identified as 50-year-old Claudia Gail Davis.

After partnering with the Big Spring Police Department, a suspect was identified as 25-year-old Frank Montemayor.

He has been arrested for weapons violations by Big Spring police and was served on Aug. 21. with a warrant for murder by the Texas Rangers. Other information about the death were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big Spring, Tahoka police arrest suspect charged with murder