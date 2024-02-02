It was a big start to the year for business on the MS Gulf Coast. Here’s what’s happening

The big economic development news in Mississippi in January was the $10 billion Amazon Web Services’ data center coming to Madison County in the center of the state and the $1.9 billion battery production facility in Marshall County in the northern reaches of the state.

South Mississippi also had business achievements and development to shout about in January.

Beach or Vegas lights

The first non-stop Breeze Airways flights arrived Jan. 12 at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport — just over an hour after leaving Tampa. The low-cost flight saved passengers money and eight hours of driving time. The plane continued on for the first non-stop trip to Las Vegas.

Breeze A220 mood lighting fills the plane with a blow glow. Breeze Airways will be flying nonstop from Gulfport to Tampa and Las Vegas starting in early 2024.

“I think it’s going to provide more opportunity for visitors and residents alike,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, who was among those at the airport to celebrate the inaugural flights

The key, says Clay Williams, executive director of the airport, is for people to use the service if they want it to continue.

The first Breeze Airways nonstop flight from Tampa to Gulfport was the first to arrive at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Jan. 12. The plane went on to fly a non-top flight to Las Vegas.

Crossing 90

Another boost for Coast transportation was the Jan. 27 opening of the $18 million Coast Transit Authority Tram Bridge, crossing U.S. 90 from the Mississippi Aquarium to Jones Park and the beach.

Coast Transit Authority’s new Tramway opened in January across U.S. 90 in Gulfport. Free trams will start Memorial Day Weekend, carrying passengers between Mississippi Aquarium and Jones Park.

Construction took two years and the bridge opened three months ahead of schedule. For now, the ADA-compliant bridge is accessible for walkers and those on bicycles. Free trolley service across the bridge begins in March and continues through Labor Day and during major events at the park.

And in Biloxi . . .

Here comes Rouses — Eager shoppers got a progress report on the total renovation inside the Rouses Market on Pass Road in Biloxi thanks to photos from Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale.

A new beach area, complete with a tiki bar, was created at the Biloxi Shuckers’ stadium in Biloxi. Improvements to the club and retail also are under way.

Biloxi Shuckers are getting beachy — transforming the right field berm with a boardwalk, tiki bar, splash pad, shade structures and beach chairs for fans to use.

The season opens at home April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits and the a $374,000 building permit was issued by the city to renovate the club, retail space and storefront at the ballpark.

Pod X is getting a $600,000 finish at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.

New ambulance service was approved by the Biloxi Council, and Pafford EMS began answering 911 calls and providing non-emergency transport on Jan. 29. The new service is in the fire stations and working with Biloxi Fire Department, something that has not happened in four decades.

Leaving their mark

South Mississippi lost two much-admired business leaders in January:

Richard Mueller Jr., who founded RMP Piza, the largest Domino’s franchise in the country on the Coast. With his brother, Glenn, he also created TrainTastic, the largest indoor model train display in the country. “Richard, one of the great ones who helped every single person he could,” Katherine Sutton said in one of the many tributes posted on Facebook.

Brothers Richard and Glenn Mueller built RPM Pizza in South Mississippi to the largest Domino’s pizza franchise in the country and founded TrainTastic in Gulfport, the largest model train display in the country. Richard Mueller, left, died in January.

Andy Hurt, media director at The Ad Group, died in January after a brief illness. He won many awards while a journalist at USA Today. He was a graduate of University of Mississippi and a huge fan of the Rebels and the Saints. And he always returned phone calls.

It is rocket science

From South Mississippi to the moon — Rockets tests for the Artemis program reached the halfway point in January at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

The green test firing of four RS-25 rocket engines at NASA Stennis Space Center in Hancock was in January 2021. The testing is now halfway done as part of the Artemis Program aims to send astronauts back to the moon and beyond.​

On Jan. 27, NASA completed the sixth of 12 scheduled RS-25 engine was conducted on the Fred Haise Test Stand at Stennis. The new engines will help power NASA’s Space Launch System on future Artemis missions to the moon and beyond.

Need some found cash?

Mississippi has an updated system to help residents check to see if the state has money for them. One in seven Americans have unclaimed money, and the average in Mississippi is about $2,000. Check to see if your name is on the list at treasury.ms.gov/search.

Vestige Restaurant in Ocean Springs is one of just 20 semi-finalists for Outstanding Restaurant in the prestigious James Beard Foundation awards

New license plates replace basic beige

Buc-ee’s opening date is now expected by Thanksgiving and in time for Christmas shopping at the huge travel center. -

Gulf Hills Hotel and Resort makeover will create country club atmosphere like when Elvis stayed there decades ago.

Ocean Springs marina and event space is proposed on the Front Beach.

Thousands of jobs are open at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.

Business leaders in South Mississippi signed an agreement to cooperate to advance economic development.

Biloxi Yacht Club building is sold to new owner of the former Margaritaville Casino.

Coast casinos are investing millions on new restaurants and improvements.

