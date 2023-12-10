Big Sunday soaker on the way
Here's a look ahead at what's on the way for Sunday.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
The actor, who is known for his regimented health and wellness routine, is embracing aging.
Your cognitive function is an important part of your health. Here's how chocolate and sleep can improve it.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Foundation models represent a major shift in how the best machine learning models are created, and we are already seeing some impressive near-term accelerations in natural language interfaces. What are your thoughts on the humanoid form factor?
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
GasBuddy looked at data from its app to determine that in many cities, people drive more aggressively around the holidays.
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of nearly 2,000 happy shoppers, and it's just $43.
Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.