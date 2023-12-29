Big Swells Cause Coastal Flooding in Santa Cruz County

Coastal flooding struck parts of northern California on Thursday, December 28, prompting officials to warn residents to avoid the coast and, in some areas, to get ready to evacuate.

In Santa Cruz County, the surge of seawater led to the closure of several roads, wharfs, and beaches.

This footage released by the Santa Cruz county government shows the high water submerging the beach in Rio Del Mar and washing debris up onto Rio Del Mar esplanade. Later, as the surge subsided, crews got to work cleaning up the debris.

County officials said more rain was expected Friday and warned that “another coastal wave event” was expected early Saturday.

A coastal flood advisory and a high surf warning were also extended into Friday. Credit: County of Santa Cruz via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]