Big Tech Drawn to Singapore’s New Carbon Offset Trading Market

Ishika Mookerjee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest tech corporations -- from Google to Microsoft Corp. and Amazon -- are in talks with a new carbon offset trading platform in Singapore that would be among the first to be backed by a public stock exchange.

The technology giants may use Climate Impact X as they strive to meet “ambitious” targets to become net-zero emitters, Herry Cho, Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s head of sustainability and sustainable finance said in an interview. Ride-hailing firm Grab Holdings Inc. has also expressed interest in the trading venue that’s set to be launched this year, she said.

Companies with net-zero or even net-negative ambitions are quickly realizing that “negotiating one-on-one with their small sustainability teams” to find the best projects “is completely unrealistic and is draining their manpower,” Cho said.

Microsoft and Google declined to comment, while Amazon.com Inc. didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Grab Support

Singapore-based Grab said the company supports carbon offset programs that reduce emissions and provide economic uplift to communities.

“Having greater transparency and assurance will help us achieve that promise to our consumers and key stakeholders,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to more details when CIX is launched.”

Private companies are coming under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint to support goals under the Paris Agreement, and are looking for ways to cancel greenhouse gas emissions that can’t immediately be slashed. Singapore last week announced a pilot project to encourage more companies to buy certificates for offsets, even as quality control remains a concern globally.

Climate experts have warned that validating cheap offsets that don’t actually remove carbon dioxide could give companies a way to claim they’re carbon free without undertaking costly work to reduce planet-warming emissions -- resulting in greater pollution overall. Even respected environmental groups like the Nature Conservancy have come under fire for selling offsets that protect forests no longer in danger of being torn down.

Several private markets have emerged to trade carbon credits, such as the Carbon Trade Exchange in London, though Singapore is among the first to offer trading of carbon offsets backed by a public bourse. Unlike carbon credits, which give the holder the right to emit carbon, carbon offsets are projects -- from forests to solar power -- that counterbalance the use of fossil fuels.

While not among the world’s biggest carbon emitters, tech companies have a sizable footprint thanks to energy-intensive data centers. As of April, of the 10 largest U.S. companies by market value, only four had announced plans to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 -- all of them tech firms.

Google last year said its net carbon footprint over its lifetime was zero, while Microsoft aims to be carbon negative by 2030. Large corporations are mostly worried about the quality and scale of their offsets and projects they back, Cho said.

Climate Impact X will host an exchange for carbon offsets trading as well as a marketplace of nature conservancy projects such as forests, wetlands or mangroves that companies can support. The new platform is also backed by Singapore investor Temasek Holdings Pte., along with commercial banks Standard Chartered Plc and DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

Verify Projects

Climate Impact X will create a rating system for participants based on existing sustainability gauges such as the Gold Standard and will also use satellites, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to verify the integrity of projects. The aim is to trade products such as futures and other derivatives on the exchange, said Lee Beng Hong, SGX’s head of fixed income, currencies and commodities.

The platform will operate at the scale of a startup initially, and is hiring at least 20 people across areas such as tech, operations, legal and sales. SGX is helping the Climate Impact X management “set up the exchange’s infrastructure and marketplace” together with the other partners, Lee added.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Rolling Out New Switch in September or October

    It seems that the new version of the Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) Switch is right around the corner. The article's sources said the company would like to start production of the upgraded Switch -- the official name of which remains unknown -- as soon as July. If Nintendo firms up those plans, the company could formally announce the new console before the start of the highly influential E3 video game industry conference.

  • Top REITs for June 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise after jobless claims improve more than expected

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Greens want to pull plug on North Sea oil industry, Sturgeon is warned

    Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that handing Green MSPs jobs in her Government would spell "disaster" for Scottish businesses, as it emerged that a frontrunner to become a minister believes the oil and gas sector should be shut down as soon as next year. Lorna Slater, the Green co-leader, claimed the SNP’s approach to North Sea oil and gas extraction amounted to "maximum destroying of the planet" and said there was a need to "pick a date" to entirely kill off the industry. In an obscure online interview, filmed late last year and unearthed by The Telegraph, Ms Slater suggested the timeframe for ending a sector that supports 100,000 jobs could be "two or five years". Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman yesterday left the door ajar to potential income tax hikes on the middle classes as part of a possible power-sharing deal with the Greens, just weeks after the SNP was elected on a manifesto promise to freeze rates and bands for five years. While he said he "did not forsee" the SNP abandoning its tax pledge, he admitted there would be an "ongoing dialogue" with the Greens and added: "we're not going to give a running commentary." The Greens, who back large hikes in income tax for wealthier Scots and replacing council tax with a levy based on property values that would also drive up bills for the better-off, insisted their radical manifesto would "set the context" for power-sharing talks. Ms Sturgeon has signalled her willingness to compromise to strike a "groundbreaking" deal with the Greens, and has confirmed their MSPs could be handed ministerial roles under a formal pact. Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned yesterday that allowing Greens into Government would cement the impression that the SNP held the private sector in contempt. "Instead of bringing in business people who understand how to create jobs, it’s the Greens who may get a seat around the First Minister’s table," he said. "A Green party that doesn’t even believe in economic growth and is willing to risk the tens of thousands of jobs supported by our oil and gas industry. "A nationalist coalition with the Greens is a disaster for anyone who was hoping to see an end to the SNP’s anti-business approach." It is understood that Scottish business representatives have been privately alarmed at the prospect of Green MSPs wielding power, due to their unapologetic anti-capitalist agenda and far-left policies.

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.

  • Nigeria: Thirty bodies found after boat accident in Kebbi state

    About 150 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Belarus Plane Crisis Tightens Lukashenko's Awkward Embrace of Putin

    MOSCOW — He may be the Kremlin’s closest ally, but his loyalty remains in doubt. When Alexander Lukashenko, the eccentric and brutal leader of Belarus, forced down a European passenger jet Sunday to arrest a dissident, he ushered in a new and even more brittle phase in one of the post-Soviet region’s most convoluted and consequential relationships: the one between Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The two are increasingly leaning on each other in the face of conflict with the West, but they have sharply diverging interests. Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years, relies on his iron grip on his country to assure his survival. Putin wants to expand Russian influence in Belarus, undermining Lukashenko’s authority in the process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, with a summit meeting with President Joe Biden looming in June, Putin faces a choice over how much political capital to expend to continue supporting Lukashenko, whose commandeering of the Ryanair plane has complicated the Kremlin’s efforts to smooth relations with the West. Russian officials and pro-Kremlin news outlets have taken Lukashenko’s side in the furor, but Lukashenko’s leading Belarusian opponents believe that the Kremlin’s support is only skin-deep. “In the Russian Foreign Ministry, in the Kremlin, I think that people can’t stand Lukashenko,” Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said in a telephone interview. “But at the same time, since there’s not anyone more pro-Russian, they prefer to keep Lukashenko for now.” Some Western politicians, such as Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have called for sanctions on Russia over the Ryanair incident. Lukashenko, the senator said Monday, “doesn’t use the bathroom without asking for Moscow’s permission.” But the reality is more complicated, Lukashenko’s Belarusian opponents and critics say. In a flurry of diplomacy this week, Belarus’ opposition has been urging Western governments to stay focused on Minsk — not Moscow — in their response, insisting that Lukashenko should not be seen as Putin’s puppet. “Lukashenko doesn’t listen to anyone,” Viacorka said, rejecting the idea that the ruler must have sought the Kremlin’s permission before forcing down the Ryanair plane. “He’s an absolutely unpredictable, rather impulsive person.” Belarus is a country of just 9.5 million people the size of Michigan, but for Putin, it is both a critical ally and an enormous headache. In Putin’s worldview of a Russia threatened by an expanding and aggressive NATO, Belarus is the last remaining friendly buffer state between his country and the West. Lukashenko, recognizing his special role, for years took advantage of it by playing Russia and the West off against each other — demanding cheap oil and gas from Russia even as he started building closer ties with the European Union and the United States. Then came the uprising against Lukashenko last summer, when demonstrations that began over the ruler’s blatantly fraudulent claim of reelection swelled into the hundreds of thousands in anger over police violence against protesters. The Kremlin initially vacillated, then threw its support behind Lukashenko, even offering to send security forces. Russian officials appeared to be similarly caught off guard by events Sunday, when Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet and directed a Ryanair passenger plane flying between two EU capitals to land in Minsk because of a purported bomb threat. Belarusian security forces then arrested a dissident journalist on board, Roman Protasevich — who had been on a Belarusian list of “terrorists” because he co-founded a social media outlet that galvanized and organized last year’s protests. On Monday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitri Peskov, told journalists in his regular daily briefing that he could not comment on the Ryanair incident. “It is up to the international authorities to assess the case,” he said. It took another 24 hours for the Kremlin to formulate its final message; Belarus’ actions were “in line with international regulations,” Peskov said Tuesday. By Wednesday, Lukashenko was appealing for Russia’s sympathy. Repeating his frequent descriptions of the domestic uprising against him as a Western plot, Lukashenko claimed that the real aim was to lay the groundwork for a revolution inside Russia. The result, he warned in a speech to Parliament, could be “a new world war.” “We are a training ground for them, a venue for experiments before their push to the east,” Lukashenko said. “Having tested their methods over here, they will head over there.” European airlines canceled flights to Minsk this week, as directed by EU leaders who voiced outrage over what they called Lukashenko’s “hijacking.” But speaking in a marble-paneled hall of the Minsk House of Government, Lukashenko was defiant, claiming that a bomb threat against the plane had arrived from Switzerland. “Don’t you cast blame on me!” Lukashenko thundered, jabbing his finger into the air. “I acted legally defending my people, and it will also be thus in the future.” In Moscow, Lukashenko is widely seen as a frustrating and fickle partner. Despite his reliance on the Kremlin, for instance, he still has not recognized as valid the annexation of Crimea in 2014, which many Russians see as Putin’s crowning foreign policy achievement. “It’s a pretty serious mistake to think that Moscow can snap its fingers to solve its problems in Minsk,” said Pavel Slunkin, a former Belarusian diplomat who resigned last year in protest against Lukashenko’s policies. “Lukashenko will try to avoid further dependence on Moscow in every possible way.” Andrei Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow research institute co-founded by the Russian Foreign Ministry, likened Lukashenko to Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, another difficult Kremlin ally. After Russia propped up Lukashenko in his hour of need last summer, long-sought benefits were expected to accrue to the Kremlin. Lukashenko could have signed an agreement for a Russian military base in Belarus or allowed Russian investment into major Belarusian enterprises on favorable terms. But despite three face-to-face meetings between Lukashenko and Putin since last September — a fourth is expected in the coming days — none of that materialized. “You’d think: The regime was saved, and he should have paid,” Kortunov said of Lukashenko. “But we’re not seeing that.” Continuing to prop up Lukashenko could be costly for Putin, Kortunov warned. As Putin prepares for a summit meeting with Biden scheduled to take place in Geneva on June 16, Russian officials have telegraphed that they want to lower tensions with the United States. One factor is domestic politics: Amid protests and discontent over economic stagnation, the Kremlin faces a public disapproving of foreign adventurism. “The social contract of, ‘We won’t give you sausage, but we’ll make Russia a great power’ — this no longer works,” Kortunov said, describing Putin’s approach. “He understands that he needs to change the agenda. He won’t win any more with foreign policy.” Lukashenko’s opponents are now pushing for the United States and Europe to enact more sanctions against Belarus that would further isolate him and perhaps provoke a split in the elite. Tikhanovskaya, the opposition leader, spent nearly 40 minutes on the phone earlier this week with Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, her aide, Viacorka, said. “When the Belarusian issue is discussed in the context of the Russian one, it becomes impossible to solve,” Viacorka said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • Clothing steamers burned over 100 people, HSN says. Now, more than 5 million recalled

    Some customers reported suffering third-degree burns.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

    ‘My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead!’ the anguished father yells in a viral TikTok video

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • "They will kill him": Mother of Belarus blogger

    Protasevich was detained in Belarus, where the plane he was travelling on was forced to land."I simply plead with all the international community... please, world, stand up and help, I beg you so much because they will kill him," said Protasevich's mother Natalia Protasevich.In a video posted online on Monday (May 24), Protasevich said he was in good health and acknowledged having played a role in organising mass disturbances in Minsk last year, but the comments were dismissed by his allies as made under duress."A doctor that looked at the video saw marks of strangulation on his neck...Its quite obvious he is being tortured behind the walls of this prison," Natalia said, adding that there were also signs his teeth and nose had been broken.Belarus denies it mistreats detainees. Rights groups have documented what they say are hundreds of cases of abuse and forced confessions since last year.

  • 13 Things We Want From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

    Including cookware galore and designer decor Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest