Tech Earnings Jitters Mount as Pandemic Darlings Get Crushed

Ryan Vlastelica
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The trouble in megacap tech is showing no signs of stopping, and earnings from some of the most-prominent names are adding to investor’s list of worries.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Marquee companies like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which are due to report their results next week, have come under additional pressure, with the Nasdaq 100 now on pace for its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis. A grim outlook from streaming giant Netflix Inc. was the latest excuse to sell the industry’s shares. Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. were down over 20% from their records.

More than $1.7 trillion in value has been erased from the Nasdaq 100 in January, with the tech-heavy gauge entering a correction this week after falling more than 10% from a recent peak. The industry that has powered the bull-market rally from the depths of the pandemic has recently suffered on concern that skyrocketing valuations, the potential for slowing earnings and Federal Reserve tightening will make it harder to justify more gains going forward.

“We don’t know where valuations will stabilize, but we do know that the economic environment and the monetary policy backdrop aren’t as positive as what we had in 2020 and 2021,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. The earnings season will provide clarity into business conditions, he added, but in the meantime, megacap names continue to trade at elevated valuations.

“That’s a reason to be cautious,” he noted.

Netflix cratered more than 20% Friday after saying it expects to add just 2.5 million users in the current quarter -- well short of Wall Street’s estimates. The selloff sent the stock to its worst session in almost a decade. Tech shares in the S&P 500 and a gauge of chipmakers had their biggest weekly losses since the onset of the pandemic.

While tech is among the worst performers this year in the S&P 500, companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound have outperformed. In a rotation out of growth and into cyclical names, energy producers are the only ones in the green so far in January among the U.S. benchmark’s 11 major groups.

It’s a shift to value that Bank of America calls “one of the biggest reversals in history,” with analyst Ohsung Kwon expecting the move to continue.

“Is it time to buy tech? Not yet,” he said.

Netflix’s outlook underlined concerns about its growth prospects, an issue that amplifies worries over high valuations in a rising-rate environment. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury approached 2% earlier this year, compared with less than 1.4% in early December. That’s seen as a headwind for many investors as higher rates discount the present value of future earnings.

For Jordan Klein, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, the upcoming results from big names in the industry will be critical against the backdrop of overall tech weakness.

“What they offer as guidance and how stocks react is likely to tell us whether this tech selloff gets worse or better in the coming weeks,” he wrote.

(Adds more stocks to second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zora! Festival makes changes due to pandemic

    Good Day Orlando's Danielle Knox has the story.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • Market check: Stocks accelerate losses into the close

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick examines the market action ahead of the closing bell, taking a look at sector trading as trending stocks continue to dip.

  • Is the ‘Fed Put’ Kaput? Gone for Now but Not for Good.

    While the so-called Fed put isn’t dead, the central bank figures to be far more tolerable of asset price declines than during past periods of policy tightening, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Trade Near Intraday Lows; Netflix Stock Falls 22% On Earnings

    The Dow Jones traded lower in today's stock market after briefly trading higher on Friday. The blue chip index and Nasdaq both traded near lows.

  • Oil: Geopolitical risks ‘elevated prices a little bit more,’ strategist says

    Tortoise Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil price outlook, geopolitical tensions between Russia and the UAE, buying exposure through pipelines, the energy sector, and how oil supplies are trying to keep up with demands.

  • Amazon Activist’s Firing Deemed Illegal by Labor Board Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor board prosecutors plan to formally accuse Amazon.com Inc. of illegally firing an activist who was trying to unionize its New York warehouses, unless the company first settles the case.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omic

  • Market check: S&P, Nasdaq drop, meme stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • IBM Sells Portions Of Watson Health Unit To Investment Firm

    IBM will sell its health care analytics business from its Watson Health unit to a private equity firm, for a reported price above $1 billion.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slipped on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are taking a punch in the gut today. The slide is likely primarily due to bearishness in the overall market today, especially for growth stocks like Amazon. The market's sell-off on Friday seems to be prompted by Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) post-earnings 20%-plus drop.

  • Google Splurges on 30% Lobbying Boost Amid Rising D.C. Hostility

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google escalated its spending on Washington lobbyists last year as the technology behemoth fought antitrust scrutiny from both federal enforcers and new legislation that would change the way some of its most popular products work together. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto S

  • Peloton Gains After CEO Vows to Cut Costs at Ailing Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares rebounded Friday after Chief Executive Officer John Foley vowed to slash expenses at the struggling fitness company, though he disputed reports that it had idled its factories to save money.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Mon

  • Microsoft (MSFT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Microsoft's (MSFT) fiscal second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from Azure cloud business and Teams app amid weakening demand for PCs.

  • Amazon Could Rule 2022. Its Shares Might Be Undervalued, Too.

    Amazon com’s stock has been a darling for much of the pandemic—and there’s reason to believe that it could also post a strong 2022. The e-commerce giant has captured the attention of Barron’s associate editor Andrew Bary, who recently named Amazon (ticker: AMZN) one of his top stock picks for the new year. Wall Street projects that Amazon will deliver annual revenue gains of more than 20% and expand its margins over the next two to three years.

  • Synchrony (SYF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Synchrony (SYF) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Amazon and its fleet EV alliance caution GM, Toyota and others they’ll shop elsewhere if battery life, sedan demand not met

    Amazon, DHL and others who know they'll need electric vehicles in 5 years want an open charging network, sedans as well as trucks, and more, they tell automakers.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • You Can Buy a Lot of Bad Stocks and Still Get Rich

    At the Motley Fool, we have a free service called Motley Fool CAPS. In my case, 57% of my stock picks in CAPS beat the market, which means that 43% of my stock picks fail to beat the market. In a year, one of my stronger stock picks might double or triple.

  • The Cost of Delaying Action on Climate Change

    By Ralph Izzo