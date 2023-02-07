Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount

5
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·4 min read

The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it's cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.

February 2023

Zoom: The video-conferencing service is cutting about 1,300 jobs, or approximately 15% of its workforce.

CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday that the company ramped up staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses became increasingly reliant on its service as people worked from home. Yuan said Zoom grew three times in size within 24 months to manage demand.

The executive said that businesses continue to depend on its service post-pandemic but that adjustments are needed.

“The uncertainty of the global economy, and its effect on our customers, means we need to take a hard – yet important – look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, deliver for our customers and achieve Zoom’s long-term vision,” he wrote.

Yuan said he was also lowering his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98% and foregoing his 2023 corporate bonus, saying he was accountable for mistakes made at the San Jose, California-based company and the actions being taken. Yuan's executive leadership team is also reducing their base salaries by 20% for the coming fiscal year and forfeiting their 2023 corporate bonuses.

Dell: The computer maker reduced its payroll by 5%, or about 6,600 jobs, saying that the steps it's taken to stay ahead of eroding market conditions are no longer enough. Profits have slipped over the past two quarters at the company, which employed about 133,000 people at the start of last year. The largest drop-off ever in PC deliveries was recorded last year after a surge in purchases during the pandemic. Dell's shipments dropped 16%.

January 2023

Amazon: The e-commerce company said it must cut about 18,000 positions. That’s just a fraction of its 1.5 million-strong global workforce.

Salesforce: The company lays off 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 employees.

Coinbase: The cryptocurrency trading platform cuts approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year.

Microsoft: The software company said it will cut about 10,000 jobs, almost 5% of its workforce.

Google: The search engine giant becomes the most recent in the industry to say it must adjust, saying 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, would be let go.

Spotify: The music streaming service is cutting 6% of its global workforce. It did not give a specific number of job losses. Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.

SAP: Germany-based SAP, Europe’s biggest software company, said it it cutting up to 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce, after a shop drop in profits.

PayPal: The digital payments company says it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as it contends with a challenging environment.

IBM: Profits fell in the most recent quarter at the technology and consulting company, but it said the 3,900 job cuts announced in late January were due to earlier sale of parts of its business. IBM sold its health care data business last year and in 2021, it spun off its legacy tech division in 2021.

November 2022

Twitter: About half of the social media platform’s staff of 7,500 was let go after it was acquired by the billionaire CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk.

Lyft: The ride-hailing service said it was cutting 13% of its workforce, almost 700 employees.

Meta: The parent company of Facebook laid off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce.

HP: The computer maker cited economic challenges in announcing job cuts of as many as 6,000 positions over the next three years. Sales of PCs suffered the most severe drop-off ever as a surge of tech buying by millions working from home began to fade.

August 2022

Snap: The parent company of social media platform Snapchat said that it was letting go of 20% of its staff. Snap’s staff has grown to more than 5,600 employees in recent years and the company said at the time that even after laying off more than 1,000 people, its staff would be larger than it was a year earlier.

Robinhood: The company, whose app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, announced that it would reduce headcount by about 23%, or approximately 780 people. An earlier round of layoffs last year cut 9% of its workforce.

_____

AP Technology Writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this report from San Francisco.

Recommended Stories

  • Dell to cut over 6,000 jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Dell will cut over 6,000 jobs amid the ongoing wave of layoffs in the tech industry.

  • Dell job cuts: 6,650 staff axed as PC demand plunges

    Despite losing 5% of its global workforce, Dell's co-chief operating officer is determined the business will "emerge stronger".

  • Zoom to lay off 1,300 employees as work from home craze ends

    Zoom is to make 1,300 layoffs, letting go of around 15pc of its workforce as the Covid-19 pandemic’s work-from-home culture comes to a crashing halt.

  • Google emails some Canadian employees to tell them they're being laid off as part of its plan to cut 12,000 jobs globally: 'Feels as harsh as being fired'

    The Google layoffs in Canada form part of the roughly 12,000 job cuts CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Jan 20.

  • Meta Asks Many Managers To Get Back To Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseTech Drives Stock Gains as Traders Weigh Powell: Markets WrapUS

  • Big Tech layoffs: What companies such as Amazon and Meta have in common

    Goldman Sachs decodes the mass layoffs sweeping Big Tech.

  • Zoom Video to Cut 1,300 Jobs, or 15% of Global Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. is eliminating 15% of its workers as the service that became ubiquitous during the pandemic adapts to slower growth.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseTech Drives Stock Gains as Traders Weigh Powell: Markets WrapUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationThe comp

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.

  • There are plenty of open jobs for tech workers — they're just not at tech companies

    Despite the massive wave of layoffs, there are still plenty of job openings for tech workers if they have the right skill set, a report says.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseTech Drives Stock Gains as Traders Weigh Powell: Markets WrapUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon Whi

  • Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

    REDMOND, Wash. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc's Google. “This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category," Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella told reporters in a briefing at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

  • Winter Springs MRI tech firm Iradimed buys Orlando land for new manufacturing plant

    One of Central Florida’s top publicly traded companies aims to build a medical device manufacturing plant in Orlando. Why this story matters: The building of a manufacturing plant in Orlando may create construction jobs and subcontractor opportunities. Winter Springs-based MRI device manufacturer Iradimed Corp. (Nasdaq: IRMD) on Jan. 31 paid $6.2 million for 26.5 vacant acres, or roughly $233,962 per acre, in Orlando's Central Florida Research Park near the University of Central Florida, according to a deed made publicly available by Orange County on Feb. 2.

  • Retail investors flock to small-cap AI firms as Big Tech battles for share

    Retail investors are piling into small-cap firms that are into building artificial intelligence tools as companies including Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft jostle to pull ahead in the race for the next big growth driver. "Small-cap firms have AI as a much larger part of their business than the larger ones," said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive officer of Tuttle Capital Management on the reason behind retail investors' focus on the smaller firms.

  • Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; NC State in at No. 22

    Purdue's unquestioned grip on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll is gone after a weekend loss. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week, the first for any team this season, before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss.

  • NBA Star Is Releasing A Naruto-Themed Pair Of Jordans

    While we’ve known for a while that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson loved anime, things are about to get a little more serious with the release of an upcoming pair of sneakers.

  • Apple iPhone 14 being sold at discount in China: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that the iPhone 14 is being sold at a discounted price in China.

  • Titans offseason preview at QB: Will Ryan Tannehill stay?

    In our first offseason preview, we take a look at the Titans' quarterback situation and make a prediction for what the team will do at the position this offseason.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo NFT Sells for Record-Breaking $187K on Sorare NBA

    It can’t match the gargantuan sale price of the Bucks star’s top physical card sale, but it smashes the previous Sorare NBA record.

  • The Grammys 2023 Red Carpet: The Best Looks

    Including Lizzo and her newly hard-launched boyfriend.

  • Microsoft Bing previews its new search engine with ChatGPT

    In addition to adding ChatGPT, using GPT-3.5, Bing is had is applying AI to improve the relevancy of its core search ranking engine. The post Microsoft Bing previews its new search engine with ChatGPT appeared first on Search Engine Land.