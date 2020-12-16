Big Tech ‘rooted out information’ that could have affected presidential election result: Kayleigh McEnany

National Review

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that both President Trump and President-elect Biden should receive the coronavirus vaccine immediately."For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can," Fauci said in an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.> Dr. Anthony Fauci on what to know about the COVID-19 vaccine: “People, understandably, are skeptical about the speed, but we have to keep emphasizing speed means the science was extraordinary that got us here.” > @GStephanopouloshttps://t.co/hF8XFKI0p0 pic.twitter.com/Vqzh854KRZ> > -- Good Morning America (@GMA) December 15, 2020Fauci said he would like to see Biden, who at 78 years old is at high-risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, “fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”He added that Trump, who already had the virus in October, should be vaccinated to be “doubly” sure he is protected as he is “very important to our country right now.”While Biden has committed to receiving the shots publicly to help build public trust in the vaccine, Trump said over the weekend that members of his administration “should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary.” “I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time,” he wrote.> People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that “Situation Room staff, among others" will have early access to the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration approved a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine last week that appeared to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses during a Phase 3 clinical trial.American health care and other frontline workers began receiving the vaccine on Monday.On Tuesday, the staff of the FDA endorsed the emergency use of Moderna’s vaccine as well. The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet on Thursday to review the drugmaker’s request for emergency use authorization.