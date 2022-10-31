Big Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell at the start of another busy week for corporate earnings, with investors awaiting Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision for clues on whether officials will dial back the pace of rate hikes as early as December.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The S&P 500 pared its October rally as big tech sank amid higher bond yields. Energy shares whipsawed on a news report that President Joe Biden is eyeing a windfall tax on producers that are accruing record profits. The dollar rose. A plunge in Brazil’s oil company Petrobras erased $6 billion from its value after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the presidential election.

Swap markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point hike this week amid the Fed’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in four decades. The outlook for the following meetings is less certain, with traders seeing a “coin toss” between an increase of that size and a 50-basis-point boost in the final month of 2022.

“This week will be loaded with scary stuff, from the Fed meeting and press conference to employment data on Friday,” wrote Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management. “Market expectations are for the Fed to begin signaling that their very aggressive rate hiking cycle will begin slowing down.”

Financial indicators such as the inversion of the yield curve between 10-year and three-month Treasuries “all support a Fed pivot sooner rather than later,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said the potential slowdown in tightening, light positioning and anticipation of strong fourth-quarter seasonality had lifted equity markets in recent weeks.

Story continues

The latest MLIV Pulse survey suggests that if Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives any dovish signals this week, he might send investors scrambling.

Almost half of 250 respondents polled last week said they were buying the dollar ahead of the November meeting, and about 78% expected two-year yields to go up. These bets could go sour if Powell suggests a step down toward a 50 basis-point increase in December, or quarter-point moves to finish off the hiking cycle in early 2023.

Read: Treasury Strategists Mull Fed Pivot Fallout: Research Roundup

“Much has been said about the potential for a pivot toward a slower cadence of tightening,” said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The larger uncertainty is whether this ‘pivot lite’ is interpreted as the beginning of the end of the Fed’s hawkish stance or simply an indication that tighter for longer will be the new norm.”

Although October can evoke fear on Wall Street following stock market crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2008, it’s living up to its reputation as the best month in US midterm election years. Now traders are holding out hope this October will follow a historical pattern of being a “bear-market killer” following a turbulent year for equities.

And when it comes to elections, the fourth quarter of midterm years and the following first quarter historically have been the two strongest of the 16-quarter presidential cycle, delivering average gains of 6.4% and 6.9% respectively for the S&P 500, according to investment research firm CFRA.

To Jason Draho at at UBS Global Wealth Management, while the recent rally in stocks didn’t really look sustainable, that doesn’t mean markets can’t keep grinding higher in coming weeks, “provided that the Fed and labor and inflation data don’t disappoint.”

“A sustainable rally is unlikely until investors have certainty on the end of Fed rate hikes and economic activity is close to troughing,” Draho noted, adding that neither is likely until at least the first quarter. “But of the upcoming data and events, positive news on labor market cooling should do the most to favorably shift the medium-term risk-reward outlook.”

Global economic reports didn’t help sentiment on Monday. Euro-area inflation surged to a fresh all-time high, while the bloc’s economy lost momentum -- reinforcing fears that a recession is now all-but unavoidable. China’s factory and services activity contracted in October, with signs that things could worsen in the coming months.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision, Tuesday

US construction spending, ISM manufacturing index, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 1:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro fell 0.8% to $0.9882

The British pound fell 1.2% to $1.1480

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 148.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $20,410.42

Ether fell 1.8% to $1,567.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.04%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.14%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $85.47 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,640.50 an ounce

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.