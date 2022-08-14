Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Big Technologies (LON:BIG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Big Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£14m ÷ (UK£83m - UK£7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Big Technologies has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Big Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Big Technologies' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Big Technologies. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 249%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Big Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Big Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Big Technologies can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 14% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Big Technologies you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

