Big Techs Showcase displays technological innovation in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas industries displayed their technology today at the Big Techs Showcase in downtown Longview.

FDA approves Tyler company’s device to treat obstructive sleep apnea

People of all ages were invited out to the event for free one hour tours in and around the various pieces of equipment like firetrucks and more.

“My favorite part is to see the kids light up, especially when they see the fire truck, of course, and they get to see everything in it and how everything works. And things that they’ve never seen before that really piqued their interest,” said Hiedi Freeman, coordinator for the visitor’s bureau of the city of Longview.

The goal of the event is to inspire people with the innovations of local technology.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.