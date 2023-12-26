A Big Texan Christmas: Amarillo staple serves holiday cheer
Continuing a Christmas tradition for residents of the Texas Panhandle and travelers wanting a good Christmas meal, the Lee Brothers Bobby and Danny served over 2,000 customers a holiday feast at the Big Texan on Christmas Day in Amarillo. Over 50 turkeys and about a half-ton of potatoes go into making a meal that is a regular stop along Interstate 40 at the holidays and beyond.
Christmas pictures from Big Texan
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: A Big Texan Christmas: Amarillo staple serves holiday cheer