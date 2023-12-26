A Big Texan Christmas: Amarillo staple serves holiday cheer

Continuing a Christmas tradition for residents of the Texas Panhandle and travelers wanting a good Christmas meal, the Lee Brothers Bobby and Danny served over 2,000 customers a holiday feast at the Big Texan on Christmas Day in Amarillo. Over 50 turkeys and about a half-ton of potatoes go into making a meal that is a regular stop along Interstate 40 at the holidays and beyond.

A waitress brings holiday cheer at the Christmas Buffett at the Big Texan Monday in Amarillo.

Christmas pictures from Big Texan

Tyler and Patrick Lee put in the work at the Christmas Buffett at the Big Texan in Amarillo.

Customers line up for the prime rib at the Christmas Buffett at the Big Texan in Amarillo.

A group lines up for food at the Christmas Buffett at the Big Texan in Amarillo.

A couple grab their holiday favorites at the Big Texan Christmas Buffet in Amarillo.

