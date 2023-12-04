Big Thorn inducted into Illinois Made Program

Dec. 4—GEORGETOWN — Big Thorn Farm and Brewery in Georgetown is one of the latest small businesses to be inducted into the Illinois Made Program.

The 48 small businesses or "Makers" were announced and celebrated this week by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) as being inducted into the Illinois Made program — the largest class of businesses since the program's inception in 2016.

Each year, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of local businesses that exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products that make Illinois an incredible destination to explore for residents and visitors alike.

"The Illinois Made program selects a group of our most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences they offer," Pritzker said, through a press release. "This year's class of Illinois Makers is one of our most diverse. In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftmanship. Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it's the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home."

The 2023 Illinois Makers class represents the largest class since the start of the program, bringing the Maker total to 276. This year's class offers products ranging from locally sourced and fermented kombucha to handmade, custom golf clubs.

"Small businesses are essential to Illinois' economy and Illinois Makers not only provide economic impact but also add to our diverse communities, inspiring travel to all corners of the state," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This year, we are proud to welcome the largest class of Illinois Made Makers to date — a testament to the wide-ranging unique experience and quality products that Illinois small businesses offer."

The Illinois Made program encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and unparalleled experiences found at small businesses in every region of the state. The newest Illinois Made class reflects a wide range of businesses, from craft breweries and U-pick farms to handmade artisan candles and macaroons.

Big Thorn is noted as also a woman-owned business. It's owned by couple Anna Schweig and Aaron Young.

They started the off-grid farmhouse brewery in 2016. It has greenhouse and tree bars, and a food truck.

They use renewable solar energy to power their brewery, farm and home.

Their beers are aged from oak, hickory, sassafras, mulberry, cherry and autumn olive tree logs. They also use fruits, herbs, ginger and other ingredients grown on the farm.

The beer is fermented in their earth-bermed cellar.

The couple, on social media, stated they were honored to be chosen for the Illinois Made program.

"Endeavoring to make outstanding things (beer, food, outdoor spaces) has been and will always be our greatest mission, and we think humans are at their best when other humans can enjoy their creative endeavors. Thanks for enjoying ours," they stated.