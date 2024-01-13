'You Big Tub of Lard': Neil the Seal Spotted Trying to Break Into Garage

An infamous southern elephant seal affectionately nicknamed “Neil the Seal” was filmed attempting to break into a woman’s home in south-east Tasmania.

Jamie Lee Cook who filmed the footage, told Storyful it was taken on November 24, 2023, at her home in Primrose Sands.

“Neil the seal decided to wake me up at 3 am breaking into my garage, at first he got all the way inside and then managed to get back out…”, Cook said.

“…However come 7 am he decided to try and get back in (as seen in the video) he is incredibly loud and cute and does whatever he decides to do. We love him”.

Neil is a regular visitor to Dunalley and has been seen blocking traffic and destroying traffic cones in recent weeks. Despite his antics, Neil is adored by local residents, and an Instagram page featuring the seal has amassed more than 55,000 followers. Credit: Jamie Lee Cook via Storyful