Big U.S. banks see higher expenses from workers' rising wages

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
·3 min read

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Big U.S. banks will spend more on salaries and benefits this year, as inflationary pressures, pandemic risks and the tight labor market force them to raise wages to get and keep workers.

The nation's six biggest banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc - have taken steps to raise some workers' wages in 2021 and several raised expense projections for the coming year.

"We are seeing certainly fierce competition in the war for talent, and that's playing out in wage inflation," Emily Portney, chief financial officer for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, told Reuters in an interview after reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Portney said wages are rising even at the lower pay scales.

The cut-throat competition has forced investment banks and wealth managers like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and Goldman Sachs to pay more to recruit and keep talent in some of its most lucrative jobs.

Goldman on Tuesday reported a 23% increase in fourth-quarter operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs. In August, Goldman followed rival banks in raising pay for second-year analysts and first-year associates to $125,000 and $150,000.

"There is real wage inflation everywhere in the economy, everywhere," said Goldman's Chief Executive David Solomon.

The latest Labor Department employment report showed wages have increased solidly across the board.

At retail banks, the ongoing pandemic risks facing frontline branch workers and the high number of open jobs has pushed Bank of America and Wells Fargo to raise the minimum wage they offer to entry-level employees.

Bank of America, which reports its earnings on Wednesday, increased its minimum wage to $21 an hour in October as part of its pledge to have its minimum wage at $25 by 2025.

Wells Fargo raised its minimum wage for hourly workers to $18-$22, depending on location, late last year. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is currently $7.25.

"The banking sector is not immune from the labor shortages and the trend of less people going into the industry due to the relative attractiveness of ... other industries," said Mark Doctoroff, co-head of MUFG's Global Financial Institutions Group.

Wells' Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said last week the bank expects a $500-million increase in wage and benefits-related costs in 2022 on top of the normal level of merit and pay increases, in part because of the increase in the minimum wage.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, reported last week its non-interest expenses jumped 11% in the fourth quarter last year, largely due to higher staff compensation.

Citi also highlighted the competition for workers in last week's earnings.

"Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; additional reporting by Michelle Price; editing by Megan Davies and Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 killed after suspected drone attack near Abu Dhabi airport that blew up fuel trucks

    Fragments of what may have been a drone were found at the site and could have caused the explosion, police said. Houthi rebels claimed responsibility.

  • Citi and JPMorgan Kick Off Post-Earnings Bank Borrowing Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were the first of the six biggest Wall Street banks to tap the U.S. investment-grade market after reporting earnings, setting the stage for a potential flood of issuance from the financial giants.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as

  • Man charged with murder of nurse waiting for bus at L.A.'s Union Station

    Sandra Shells, 70, was punched in an unprovoked attack Thursday morning, police said. She died days later.

  • PBOC Gives Clear Easing Signal With Promise to Boost Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesChina’s central bank pledged to use mor

  • Winter Olympics 2022: China sells Xinjiang as a winter sports hub

    Many foreign firms hoping to ride the Olympics boom are investing heavily in the troubled region.

  • Body cam footage released in 2018 California bar massacre

    Video from cameras worn by deputies who responded to a mass shooting at a Southern California bar in 2018 and recordings of calls for help released Tuesday captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left a dozen people dead. Some of the body cameras captured the sporadic bursts of gunfire that erupted in the entrance of the bar.

  • Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack

    Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone attacks after a deadly strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader. Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday when three tanker trucks exploded in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital. On Twitter, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned what he described as a "terrorist drone attack".

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Dollar Tree Experiences ‘Meaningful Decline’ in Shoppers After Price Hike — Will Strategy Be Revised?

    The Dollar-and-a-Quarter Tree apparently is not going over well with certain consumers who are used to whipping out a $1 bill and not a penny more. Many are taking to social media to complain about...

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Remember those monthly child tax credit payments last year? Here's how it is going to affect your tax returns

    Remember those monthly child tax credit payments last year? They were not a gift from the government, they were advanced payments for your 2021 taxes.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • The True Cost of Those ‘Free’ At-Home COVID Tests

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyBy Damon Darlin | KHNAmericans keep hearing that it is important to test frequently for COVID-19 at home. But just try to find an “at-home” rapid COVID test in a store and at a price that makes frequent tests affordable.Testing, as well as mask-wearing, is an important measure if the country ever hopes to beat COVID, restore normal routines and get the economy running efficiently. To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre