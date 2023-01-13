Big U.S. banks show brave face on jobs as Goldman Sachs cuts staff

1
Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant
·3 min read

By Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp continued to add staff as the economy softens, even after the ranks of the five biggest U.S. lenders swelled by 100,000 since the start of 2020.

The chief financial officers of the two biggest U.S. banks said they would hire selectively despite waning economic growth.

JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said the bank is still hiring and "in growth mode" in a call with journalists to discuss the bank's fourth-quarter earnings.

The bank's headcount will probably rise modestly, although "there will be different adjustments at different times, and we're seeing that all across the company," Barnum said.

Bank of America also continues to hire, particularly in wealth management, while also remaining disciplined on its expenses, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told reporters on Friday. Its workforce swelled to 216,823 at the end of 2022 compared with 208,248 a year earlier.

"We don't have any plans for mass layoffs," he said.

The banking giants stood by their hiring plans even as other lenders cut staffing in investment banking and mortgages.

The projections came after Goldman Sachs Inc became the first major bank to commence large layoffs this year, letting go of more than 3,000 employees in its biggest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis.

BNY Mellon plans to cut around 3% of its workforce this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Among the top six banks, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley added over 100,000 jobs from the first quarter of 2020, based on their fourth and third quarter figures.

Wells Fargo bucked the trend, reducing its headcount by nearly 21,000 in the same period.

GRAPHIC: Big U.S. banks have added thousands of job since 2020 (https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-BANKS/znvnbzkxwvl/chart.png)

Goldman had hired 10,600 people since the start of the pandemic, including staff for Marcus, its consumer banking unit that was scaled back in October after losing money.

"It is a safe bet to say more banks might follow as banks struggle to make the math work from a bonus perspective and adjust to lower deal volumes," Natalie Machicao, vice president at executive search firm Sheffield Haworth in New York.

"Other banks are making cuts, with equity capital markets and leveraged finance more deeply affected than coverage or M&A," she said, noting that the trims were happening on an individual basis or smaller scale rather than a large reduction in force.

Goldman's cost cuts reflect its reliance on investment banking and trading, which accounted for about 65% of its revenue in the third quarter of 2022, as the dealmaking drought eroded profits. That compares with Morgan Stanley, where the comparable businesses made up 45% of its revenue in the same period.

Dante DeAntonio, a director of economic research at Moody's, said employment in finance and insurance plateaued in the fourth quarter and started to decline in December.

That masked a weaker trend in the credit intermediation or banking, which has declined modestly over the last 6 months after staying flat for most of 2021 and early 2022, he said.

"We expect payrolls to remain flat to slightly down throughout this year with the most risk coming from the residential and commercial lending divisions within these institutions," DeAntonio said. "In some sense, the tide has already turned."

(This story has been refiled to add the missing word 'lenders' in the lead)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Lananh Nguyen and Niket Nishant; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.79% and 1.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Treasury’s Debt-Ceiling Maneuvers to Hamper Fed’s Tightening Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury’s maneuvering to prolong its borrowing authority and remain under the statutory borrowing limit in 2023 will likely mute the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tightening monetary policy at least in the near term. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again

  • US Banks See Consumers Piling On Debt, Boosting Bottom Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks see tougher times ahead for consumers. That may not be so bad for the banks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe heads of the nation’s four largest lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Farg

  • Vanguard Says Workers Are Tapping Retirement Money Early, Recommends These Better Options

    Workers are prematurely tapping their retirement savings, a sign that households are coming under increased financial pressure, a troubling development that's likely to get worse if the U.S. economy falls into recession in the coming months. According to the recent … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Workers Are Tapping Retirement Money Early, Recommends These Better Options appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virtury Cloud Provides the Lowest Latency Cloud Compute Environment in Pakistan

    Users in Pakistan can expect latencies below 10ms nationwide for better responsiveness.

  • Average New Car Prices Hit Record High of Nearly $50,000

    The average transaction price of new vehicles in the United States reached a record high of $49,507 in Dec. 2022, according to data released Wednesday by Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company. "The transaction data from December clearly indicates overall prices showed no signs of coming down as we headed into year-end," said Rebecca Rydzewski, research manager of economic and industry insights for Cox Automotive, in a press release. Average non-luxury vehicle prices reached a record high of $45,578.

  • Jobs added at Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan but cut at Wells Fargo

    At JPMorgan and Bank of America, staffing increased by 1.7% from three months ago, while at Citi it rose by 0.8%. Wells Fargo, meanwhile, shed jobs.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • Fed on Track for Rate-Hike Downshift After Cool Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers are on track to downshift to smaller interest-rate increases at their next meeting following a further cooling in US inflation, though they’re unlikely to pause until prices show more definitive evidence of stabilizing.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Safety Agency to Consider B

  • Disney Faces Proxy Challenge From Peltz, Names New Chairman

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Nelson Peltz nominated himself to the board of Walt Disney Co. in what could become a highly public debate over Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed

  • 20 Commanders players who will hit free agency this offseason

    A look at all of Washington's upcoming free agents.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a Trending Stock

    PepsiCo (PEP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Bank earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

  • Goldman Lost $1.2 Billion in Just Nine Months in Newest Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Three months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. carved out a new division to house what’s left of its once-ambitious foray on Main Street, it’s giving shareholders a clearer look at those financials.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to Dow

  • U.S. stocks could fall 10% as ‘pain trade’ takes hold before bouncing back later in the year

    The year ahead is promising not to be an easy one for investors as a recession threat looms, but Bank of America offers advice on when things might get easier

  • JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses

    JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is "absolutely open for business" in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources needed," Barnum said on a conference call with analysts. Barnum's comments come after many U.S. banks cut back on lending to lower-quality corporate borrowers last year, as Wall Street’s demand for leveraged loans plunged as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to tame inflation.

  • Alpine Income Property REIT Hits New 12-Month Closing High

    Raymond James on Jan. 9 upgraded its opinion of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) to Outperform, which seems to have provided the spark for the real estate investment trust (REIT) to leap to new 52-week highs — an accomplishment not seen by many others in the sector. With a market capitalization of $233 million, the REIT is not one of the big ones. In comparison, American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has a market cap of $103 billion but has been unable to hit new highs lately. Alpine Inco

  • Auburn Gymnastics vs. Florida: How to watch Friday’s meet in Gainesville

    Two of NCAA Gymnastics' top teams meet in Gainesville on Friday night

  • Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for January 13

    Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and products across the sports business industry. Personnel SFIA Re-elects Board Chairman The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) has re-elected Jonathan Ram, CEO of Clarks, Inc., as chairman of the board of directors for the 2023 term. In addition, Adam Franklin, president of Franklin Sports, and […]

  • BofA Sees Economic Slowdown Hurting Lending Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. said net interest income will be lower than analysts had expected this year as demand for loans starts to slow.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe second-largest US bank expects net interest income —