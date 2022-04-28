Big US energy transmission projects inch closer to approval

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has finished another environmental review of a proposed transmission line that will carry wind-generated electricity from rural New Mexico to big cities in the West and similar reviews are planned for two more projects that would span parts of Utah and Nevada, the U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday.

The regulatory steps came a day after the Biden administration announced a $2.5 billion initiative to make the nation’s power grid more effective at withstanding catastrophic disasters caused by climate change. It's also part of the administration's goal to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.

The SunZia transmission project in New Mexico has been more than a decade in the making. After an initial review over several years, the Bureau of Land Management authorized a right-of-way grant on federal lands.

That had to be revisited when developers in 2021 submitted a new application modifying the route after the U.S. Defense Department and others raised concerns about the path of the high-voltage lines.

A final decision on the right of way application is expected this summer, following a public comment period.

The Biden administration is just the latest to promise speeding up development and modernization of the nation’s energy infrastructure through expedited federal permitting and regulatory reforms. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump also vowed to roll back bureaucracy.

While the other two transmission projects are in the early stages of the regulatory process, the experience in New Mexico illustrates the complicated nature of getting electricity from remote areas to population centers.

The siting of hundreds of miles of transmission lines, power poles and electric substations often involve a checkerboard of private, state and federal land that sometimes include environmentally sensitive areas.

Federal officials said Thursday that the projects have the potential to move 10,000 megawatts of electricity generated by wind and solar resources.

"Transmission projects like those advanced today offer a promising path for diversifying our national energy portfolio and connecting more renewable energy, while at the same time combatting climate change and investing in communities,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Aside from new transmission lines, maintenance and repair costs for existing electricity infrastructure have ballooned to more than $40 billion annually as many utilities struggle to upgrade decades-old equipment. Customers usually bear the costs.

Ice storms, hurricanes, wildfires and other extreme weather have knocked out large parts of U.S. electrical networks with increasing frequency in recent years, according to an Associated Press analysis that found power outages from severe weather doubled over the past two decade.

New Mexico's renewable energy authority is among those invested in the SunZia project, which would include about 520 miles (836 kilometers) of transmission lines and a network of substations for getting wind and solar power to Arizona and California. The anchor tenant is Pattern Energy, which has been busy building massive wind farms in central New Mexico.

The proposed Greenlink West Transmission Project in Nevada would run through seven counties from Las Vegas to Reno.

NV Energy has said its investment of more than $2.5 billion in the project is expected to generate $690 million in economic activity and generate thousands of construction jobs.

And the proposed Cross-Tie Transmission Project would be made up of 214 miles (344 kilometers) of high-voltage lines between central Utah and east-central Nevada within federally designated utility corridors or parallel to existing transmission facilities.

Developers have said the project would relieve congestion on other key regional transmission lines and increase the ability for California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming to import and export renewable energy.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Brazil's Lula was illegally barred from 2018 race

    A U.N. human rights panel of experts handed a moral victory to former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday, finding he was illegally barred from running for the country's top job in 2018 due to judicial bias. The 15-2 decision by the Human Rights Committee comes as the 76-year-old da Silva is preparing another run for the presidency in October. The leftist leader universally known as Lula had been the front-runner in the polls to return to the job he held between 2003 and 2010 when a federal judge, Sergio Moro, found him guilty of corruption and money laundering in an offshoot of a sprawling corruption probe of prominent politicians and business figures.

  • Kevin McCarthy defends Jan. 6 comments about Trump resignation

    Kevin McCarthy defends Jan. 6 comments about Trump resignation

  • Democrats face worsening legal environment on redistricting

    After New York state's top court this week crushed Democratic hopes of coming out ahead in this decade's redistricting cycle, the party faces an increasingly precarious legal environment in the hyper-partisan battle over drawing legislative lines. New York's Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a map that Democrats muscled through the state legislature there, deciding that a nonpartisan expert will instead draw the lines for the state's 26 congressional districts. It was at least the fifth time this cycle a state court has ruled that maps drawn by its state legislature were too partisan, with a Democratic map in Maryland also falling and Republican-drawn ones in Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio being tossed out as well.

  • Letters to the Editor: Climate change poses a bigger threat to marine life than offshore wind power

    The head of a company planning to float several wind turbines off the Vandenberg Space Force Base responds to a Times article on his project.

  • What Trevor Reed Reveals about Joe Biden’s Cautious Approach to Releasing American Hostages

    President Joe Biden waited until former Marine Trevor Reed was out of Moscow, had been successfully exchanged for a Russian prisoner in Turkey, and was safely on a plane bound for the U.S. before calling Reed’s family. Reed had spent nearly 3 years in a Russian jail after being arrested in 2019 on charges of assaulting police in Moscow. When Reed was finally airborne, Biden told his family the good news and released a statement saying Reed’s return was “a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”

  • Stock ETFs Test Crucial Area Amid Mounting Worries

    The S&P 500 is down 13% from its highs, matching its low point from March. Can it hold here?

  • Sweeping water restrictions will change life in Southern California: A guide

    Outdoor water usage will be restricted to just one day a week for about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

  • Formerly pro-Putin Ukrainian oligarch speaks out against Russian president

    Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is now speaking out against Vladimir Putin after years of profiting from his association with the Kremlin. In an NBC News exclusive interview, Tom Winter sits down with the billionaire to discuss the Russian invasion and his connection to American politics.

  • Dismal polls have Dems split over how hard to push Biden agenda

    Democrats are divided over how hard to push President Biden’s agenda in the months remaining until Election Day, uncertain about how much risk to take on at a time when Biden’s approval rating is stuck just above 40 percent. Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly pessimistic about scoring a big legislative victory and are split over…

  • Republicans take aim at Biden’s authority on student loans

    Republicans have introduced legislation that seeks to put a stop to the Biden administration’s current pandemic freeze on federal student loan payments while also limiting the president’s authority to suspend repayments going forward. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Republican Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Bill Cassidy (La.) and Roger Marshall (Kan.) introduced the…

  • Transnistria: Moldovan breakaway region says shots fired from Ukraine towards village

    Moldova has raised its terror threat warning to highest level after several explosions in recent days

  • Boebert, Greene and Cawthorn among Republicans voting against supporting Moldova’s democracy amid Russia threat

    Trio of far-right GOP lawmakers have consistently opposed US support for Ukraine

  • Putin natgas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

  • Russian forces pummel Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol steel plant - mayoral aide

    Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to the city mayor, said there had been no let-up in air strikes on the Azovstal plant despite Russian President Vladimir Putin saying there was no need to storm it after declaring victory in Mariupol. "At the same time, street fighting continues again in the sector between the Azovstal plant's management (buildings) to the street."

  • Trump challenges $10,000-a-day fine and NY judge's contempt ruling

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a $10,000-a-day fine and a judge's contempt ruling over his failure to comply with a subpoena for documents in a case about his business practices, his lawyer said on Wednesday. In a court filing with New York state's Appellate Division, attorney Alina Habba said Trump had "proffered a timely response to the subpoena." Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday imposed the fine and held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for her three-year-old investigation into whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

  • Russia suspended from World Tourism Organization over invasion of Ukraine

    The United Nations’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) voted during its first extraordinary session on Wednesday to suspend Russia in protest over the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to its website, the U.N. specialized agency “promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the…

  • California Sunshine Could be Key to Combating Drought

    Meet the engineer calling for solar panels to be installed over canals to save billions of gallons of water a year

  • UK defense chief: Russia could become ‘cancerous’ growth in Ukraine

    The U.K. defense secretary warned in an interview published Thursday that Russia could become a “cancerous growth” within Ukraine as Moscow seeks to expand its control within eastern Ukraine. “Well, I think it’s certainly the case that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he’s got…

  • DJI suspends sales in Russia and Ukraine to prevent its drones from being used in combat

    Ukraine previously said that Russia was using DJI products to navigate its missiles.

  • Russia blocking evacuations from Ukrainian steel plant, official says

    Russia is blocking evacuations from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, according to a local official, after Russian President Vladimir Putin previously agreed “in principle” with the United Nations to allow evacuations from the area. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said Russia won’t create humanitarian corridors around the steel plant…