Big Walnut school board bans LGBTQ+ flags from classrooms

Ryan Wynia, a parent in the Big Walnut school district in Delaware County, speaks against a school board resolution that would prevent LGBTQ+ flags in classrooms during a board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

After listening two hours from speakers for and against, a split Big Walnut Board of Education decided to ban LGBTQ+ flags from the classrooms in the Delaware County district.

The Big Walnut board on Thursday voted 3-2 to approve a revised resolution that bans LGBTQ+ flags while allowing others. The school board had to move its Thursday night meeting into Big Walnut High School's performing arts center to hold the more than 100 people who attended the meeting.

"The damage this is going to do to this district," outgoing board member Todd Smith said of the resolution, including inviting lawsuits and causing teachers to leave.

Smith and member Stephen Fujii voted against it.

Board member Alice Nicks, who proposed the original resolution, along with board President Doug Crowl and member Angela Graziosi voted for it. All are conservatives. Crowl said the resolution would go into effect immediately.

Superintendent Ryan McLane said legal counsel recommended not adopting the resolution.

According to the revised proposal, these flags are allowed in the Delaware County district:

● The current American and Ohio flags.● The current Big Walnut School flag or mascot.● Displays used in the classroom as part of a temporary unit of study within the curriculum.● Displays that recognize achievement and are approved by the superintendent as to content and location of the display.●. Ohio High School Athletic Association or similar sport tournament displays, approved advertising, including visiting schools’ current flag, mascot, banners, etc. recognizing the participation or accomplishment of aschool team or student.● Displays from the branches of the United States military, colleges and universities may be placed in approved locations.● Flags of countries representing foreign exchange students may be placed in approved locations by building administrators.● Flyers, notices, and club invitations shall be placed only on approved bulletin boards approved by building administrators, and no larger than 8.5” x 11".

Big Walnut High School's Pride Society could hang signs on bulletin board for meetings.

Thirty-eight people signed up to speak, including teachers. Many were passionate about their opposition to the resolution during two hours of public debate.

Elizabeth Paul, a Big Walnut High School science teacher, said she proudly displays an LGBTQ+ Pride flag in her classroom.

"Placing a Pride flag in my classroom tells students it’s OK to be who they are," Paul said.

Noah Heath, who teacher government and politics at the high school, said he has had a Pride flag in his classroom for four years.

"The flag has never been the subject of a classroom lesson," he said. It's there to let people know they are safe in the classroom.

Ryan Wynia, who said he is a parent of three, said of board members supporting the resolution, "extremists on the board loathe education."

"The depths of the depraved darkness should make us tremble," he said.

Ashley Shuster, a Big Walnut English teacher, said hate is something that kids learn from adults who model it..

"Stop censoring with fear and obstruction," she told the board.

And Big Walnut senior Rosie Hartzler said the talk about the resolution has disrupted the school.

"I am sick of it," Hartzler said.

"This controversy has become an obstacle to our learning. I’m concerned that if this resolution passes it will cause further disruptions," she said.

A student who spoke told board members who support the resolution that they are "bullies."

Another speaker asked the board to stop pushing political agendas.

But some speakers spoke in favor of the resolution. One was Terry Castor, a man who said that he didn't want gender or other ideologies creep into the curriculum. He also received applause.

Bonnie Jones, who said she was a mother of three grown children, said she thinks the resolution can remove distractions from classrooms.

"I don’t think we’re going to change hearts and minds with flags and symbols," Jones said.

James Harrison said maybe the district should allow just the American and state flags.

The board gave first reading to the original flag resolution on Nov. 16. Then, the board was considering allowing only these flags: United States and Ohio flags, U.S. military flags, and flags from other states and other countries.

That resolution also said that banners, signs, or symbols "that promote activist causes, or are otherwise deemed controversial," shall not be displayed in classrooms or school buildings. The new resolution incluces none of that language.

At the November meeting, McLane said he thought the wording in the flag resolution was vague, and that under that proposal, Ohio State University flags would be banned.

Jamie Petor, a parent in the Big Walnut school district, shows support for LGBTQ+ Pride before the school board discussed a resolution that would ban Pride flags from classrooms on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Hence the new language.

"If we don’t have a resolution to regulate flags, we’ll have a thousand flags in the classroom," Board President Crowl said. "It will give us the authority to control the displays in the classroom."

Board member Smith said, “The schools should always be a marketplace for ideas. That this is approved but that’s not approved. That’s setting us up for failure and litigation,” Smith said.

"The case law behind this, you're going to lose," he said.

The board withdrew a resolution that would have prevented the district from requiring mask mandates.

That resolution said the decision to wear masks to school "should ultimately be left to the discretion of parents or legal guardians, in accordance with their individual beliefs, the guidance of health care professionals, and their evaluation of the best interests of their children."

Outgoing school board member Smith implored students supporting LGBTQ+ flags to continue their fight.

"You can give up and say 'Well, I’m stuck here," Smith said. "Or you can give those who are challenging you the proverbial finger."

Nicks said, "Every child in this district matters."

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big Walnut school board bans LGBTQ+ flags from classrooms