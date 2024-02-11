Big warm-up before some weather changes on the way

It’s going to be a great day.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be breezy and warm with widespread 80s today.

Orlando will reach 83 degrees.

This puts it almost 10 degrees above average on Sunday.

Tomorrow will be windy and even warmer.

Monday will hit near records with highs in the mid-80s.

A thin line of showers will move through the area Monday night near sunset.

Cooler temps will follow.

Tuesday’s highs will only be in the 60s.

