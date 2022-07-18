Big wave crashes wedding reception in Hawaii
A big wave literally crashed a wedding reception in Hawaii. No injuries were reported — and the cake survived.
A big wave literally crashed a wedding reception in Hawaii. No injuries were reported — and the cake survived.
Storms are generally the origin of swells.
A southern swell created “historic” surf conditions in Hawaii, according to the National Weather Service.
Security was called soon after this scary moment. The post Toddler climbs on railing at baseball game in alarming TikTok appeared first on In The Know.
A video of the bride and the groom signing the piece of paper has been viewed 45 million times.
An Instacart driver is speaking out against the company's order cancelation policies.
Follow these expert-approved gardening techniques to grow this fruit in your home.
Glimpse into the rapper's romance with actor Myke Wright.
A big wave put a damper on a wedding reception in Hawaii. No injuries were reported, but the cake was destroyed.
Kim Kardashian's latest business venture, SKKN, is sparking conversation for its high, $630 price point. Dermatologists weigh in.
Whether you're living in a small apartment or getting ready for dorm life, these counter shelves, hanging closet organizers and pantry organizers will help you utilize your space to the fullest.
In the latest TV show ratings, the antepenultimate episode of The CW’s Riverdale on Sunday night drew 280,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of 2022 — while posting its third straight 0.1 demo rating. CBS’ Big Brother (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped juuuuust a smidgen week-to-week, but still easily led Sunday in the demo, while a […]
When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain […]
The situation erupted quickly.
Bryan Cranston was hit by a ball and ejected from the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles. He played with JoJo Siwa, Bad Bunny and more.
Kevin Durant trade updates: Don't count out the Phoenix Suns in a potential trade for the Brooklyn Nets star just yet.
Before the final week of the Tour de France, we grade teams, revisit predictions, and analyze questionable decisions.
Zambian authorities want to question Delia Owens, author of best-selling novel-turned-movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” about a deadly shooting that became a nationally televised snuff film.
Republicans appear poised to support a bill to fund the U.S. semiconductor industry after Sen. Joe Manchin pared back Democrats' reconciliation bill.
The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.
Highly praised mini speakers by Altec Lansing known for being "everything proof" are on sale 'til midnight.