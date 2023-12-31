Big waves batter Morro Bay breakwater as Mother Nature puts on a show. See the photos

Another day of heavy surf on the Central Coast brought crowds of people out to Morro Bay on Saturday to take in the sight of the massive waves crashing against the breakwater.

The parking lot at Morro Rock was closed, as was Coleman Drive beyond the Morro Bay Power Plant.

So people parked by the hundreds along the harbor and walked out along the path see the waves, which were visible from up and down the Embarcadero as they exploded over the jetty.

What caused the huge waves that battered California’s coast?

Spectators gathered just beyond the end of the road, standing on big boulders behind caution tape warning people not to proceed any closer to the breakwater.

Here’s a look at some photos from midday, shortly after the peak high tide.

Powerful waves crash over the breakwater in Morro Bay on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Powerful waves crash over the breakwater in Morro Bay on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, as spectators watch from behind caution tape on the south side of Morro Rock.

Waves crash on the north side of Morro Rock, splashing around the familiar formation of the man in the bathtub, on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

A rainbow arches over Morro Bay during a break in the clouds on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.