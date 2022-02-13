Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach despite warning

EDNA TARIGAN
·1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia's East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said Sunday.

They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said.

A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic.

“A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves but they ignored it," said chief rescuer I Wayan Suyatna. He said that 23 of them were dragged by a sudden wave.

The last victim was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

Indonesia’s weather agency has warned of potential extreme weather and high waves in several regions, including East Java province.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ad Meter 2022: E-Trade

    E-Trade baby has to delay his retirement due to his finances.

  • Winter Olympics recap: Erin Jackson makes history in speedskating; US men's hockey beats Germany

    Sunday's action began with the debut of women's monobob. Team USA then got a win for its men's hockey team and Erin Jackson made speedskating history.

  • Joe Mixon throws TD pass, Bengals trail 13-10

    The Bengals took the field for their fourth possession of Super Bowl LVI with a 10-point deficit to make up as a result of Cooper Kupp‘s touchdown catch early in the second quarter, but they’re back within three points thanks to some creative play-calling. On a second down from the six-yard line, running back Joe [more]

  • Merced police investigate pair of armed robberies that happened within 12 minutes

    The suspect description is similar in both incidents.

  • Peru community to restart blockade of Las Bambas mine road, neighbors pause protest

    A Peruvian community said on social media on Sunday that it will restart a road blockade against MMG's Las Bambas mine, even as a second community agreed to a 45-day truce in its blockade. Las Bambas, which produces 2% of the world's copper supply, has said it will have to suspend production on Feb. 20 if the road is not cleared by then. The threat leaves Las Bambas still at risk of suspending operations, even as the road was being cleared on Sunday.

  • No sign of light at end of tunnel for Credit Suisse investors

    Weary Credit Suisse investors fear a long wait for the bank to get back on piste after a string of scandals which have wiped billions off its market value and piled pressure on management. While Switzerland's second-largest bank says that it can create value by serving its wealthy clients with "care and entrepreneurial spirit", the market is not yet convinced and its share price has dropped by nearly a third in a year, knocking some 10 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion) off its valuation. Meanwhile, other big European banks, buoyed by the prospect of rising interest rates, have gained almost 50% in stock market value over the same period and its cross-town Zurich rival UBS has left Credit Suisse for dust.

  • Proposed car dealership runs afoul of city plan

    A new dealership in the former Bate's Auto Isle on West Main Street will have to conform to several conditions.

  • I-696 closed for crashes amid whiteout conditions in Farmington Hills

    Dozens of cars appeared to be involved in a pileup on eastbound I-696, with crashes both eastbound and westbound.

  • Multiple Vehicles Involved in Pileup on Michigan Highway

    Multiple vehicles were involved in a pileup near Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Sunday, February 13, as severe winter weather swept parts of the state.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Matthew Hutchison, shows a number of vehicles in gridlock on Interstate 696 near Farmington Hills and officials on the scene.Other social media footage on Sunday showed officials and cars strewn on the same interstate.Michigan State Police said conditions were expected to last through the evening and advised drivers to drive slowly. Credit: Matthew Hutchison via Storyful

  • What Is It Like On a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Right Now?

    All U.S. cruise lines including Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Lines , Norwegian Cruise Line , and even Walt Disney's cruise line stopped sailing from March 2020 through July 2021 (with Disney waiting a little longer to come back). Protocols have been changing -- and will change again soon for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian passengers -- but much of the altered experience has been consistent since cruises from U.S. ports resumed in July. What's It Like On a Cruise Ship Right Now?

  • Old video of huge Philippine arena event shared in false posts about 'Marcos Jr rally'

    As the presidential candidates in the Philippines hit the hustings for the three-month campaign, a video clip was viewed tens of thousands of times in posts that claim it shows a Philippine arena packed full of supporters for presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte. Although the pair did attract a large crowd at a rally in early February to kick off their campaign, the video has been shared in a false context. The footage actually show

  • #BenderGate: ‘Futurama’ Fans Threaten to Boycott Hulu Revival Over Potential Recasting

    John DiMaggio says he is open to returning as Bender, but a deal has yet to be made and producers are reportedly looking into recasting the role.

  • Hospitalized 108 days, Janie Pendergraft credits doctors, technology for COVID-19 survival

    After contracting COVID, Pendergraft continuously declined until a record 34 days on ECMO, used to oxygenate blood, brought her back.

  • Canada men's hockey team bounces back with comfortable win over China

    Canada has bought itself an extra game after a 2-1 record in the group stage, which is most certainly not a bad thing.

  • Gunmen kill 9 in road ambush in southern Philippine town

    Gunmen in the southern Philippines killed a Muslim rebel and eight of his companions in a road ambush Saturday that authorities said was apparently sparked by a land dispute. Several attackers raked two SUVs with assault rifle fire in an early morning ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, killing nine people and wounding three others who were on their way to a meeting to resolve a longstanding clan dispute, police and local officials said. One of those killed in Saturday's ambush was Peges Mamasainged, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation that signed a peace deal with the government in 2014.

  • Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund

    Officials warned on Monday that this year's tax season will be a challenge with the IRS starting to process returns on January 24.

  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian health ministry says

    Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during a clash in the occupied West Bank as troops prepared to demolish the home of a man accused of killing an Israeli, the Palestinian Health Ministry and witnesses said on Monday. The fighting erupted late on Sunday in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, home to a Palestinian who has been detained and charged with the killing, in a shooting attack on a car, near the Jewish outpost of Homesh on Dec. 16. Witnesses said soldiers and Palestinian gunmen exchanged fire after the troops arrived to carry out the demolition.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 12, 2022

    Readers share their views on infill housing; an unsolved murder from 1992; Sheriff Flowers' future; and the consequences of electric vehicles

  • Extended highlights: Burnley 0, Liverpool 1

    Fabinho's first-half goal was enough to grind out a win for Liverpool, as they trimmed Manchester City's lead back to nine points with their win against Burnley.

  • Flagler Sheriff: "Drug house closed"

    A drug house in Flagler County is closed for business. Detectives arrested 30-year-old Nathan Soares.