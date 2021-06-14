Big weddings are back - but don't expect to sing and dance

Lucy Fisher
·4 min read
The guest list gets bigger, but dancing is still subject to restrictions&#xa0; - &#xa0;The Image Bank RF
The guest list gets bigger, but dancing is still subject to restrictions - The Image Bank RF

Big weddings will return from next Monday as the cap on attendees is to end, but couples will still be told to avoid dancing and hymn singing.

The Prime Minister announced on Monday that he would scrap the current 30-person limit at marriage ceremonies and receptions from June 21, bringing them into line with the rules for funerals.

It was a headline item of good news in an otherwise downbeat Downing Street press conference, as he announced a delay of four weeks for lifting almost all other remaining restrictions. He did not rule out postponing the end of the other measures beyond July 19.

Despite the return of large weddings, the rest of the laws and guidance for Step 3 of the Government’s roadmap will remain in place.

While the numerical cap on guests will be removed, the capacity of each venue will be limited by its ability to fulfil social distancing requirements.

Venues must be Covid-secure and must only offer table service for food and drink. They are advised to seat guests at tables of up to six guests, but are not bound by law to do so.

Stand-up drinks receptions remain banned at both indoor and outdoor hospitality venues, but can take place on private land as long as they are socially distanced.

Risk assessments must also be undertaken by venues in order to calculate how many people can safely be present at a reception.

Couples planning to celebrate on private land and in residential gardens will also need to carry out simple risk assessments to work out the appropriate maximum number of guests, if they are planning to host more than 30 people.

As at present, the rules will not mandate that tables or guests remain "one metre plus" apart, but Government guidance urging people to "exercise caution" will remain in place.

Singing and dancing still frowned upon

Both guests and staff at wedding ceremonies and receptions will still be required to wear a face mask when indoors, except when dining and drinking. However, the bride and groom, as well as anyone leading the service, will not have to wear a face covering.

Dancefloors will remain banned by law under Covid regulations. Dancing will be "advised against" but not technically illegal. This does not include the wedding couple’s first dance, which is allowed.

Marquees must have at least two sides fully open to count as outdoor venues.

Musical performances may take place indoors, at a limit of up to six performers - including singers - and up to 30 performers outdoors. Communal singing indoors by guests, including hymns, is advised against, although not illegal.

The existing rules on social contact will apply to private homes treated as wedding locations: only up to six people or two households may congregate inside.

An exception to this is allowed for deathbed weddings held in a private home, at which up to 30 people may attend.

The announcement on Monday met with a mixed reception by leading figures in the wedding sector.

Chris Naylor, chairman of the UK Weddings Taskforce, told The Telegraph: "Any improvement on where we are now is good, but parts of this are disappointing.

"No dancing is a big one for couples - they want to be able to dance.

"The table service requirements are also difficult from a venue or caterers’ perspective. They will have to put on extra staff to manage that, at a time when cash flow and money are already heavily eaten into."

Boris Johnson and his G7 colleagues were criticised for not social distancing&#xa0;&#xa0; - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St
Boris Johnson and his G7 colleagues were criticised for not social distancing - Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

He heaped criticism on Mr Johnson over the beach-side event he hosted at the G7 summit last Saturday night.

"At the G7 barbeque they had canapés, upright drinking, without social distancing or masks. It’s difficult to stomach and frustrating that they are prepared to bend the rules for themselves, but not for the rest of the country," Mr Naylor said.

The change of rules for weddings will also apply to commemorative receptions such as wakes. The new rules will not apply to christenings, however.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Last in, first out' fears holding back UK workers from changing jobs as vacancies soar

    Employees are wary of the lingering effects of the pandemic uncertainty, forcing them to remain stagnant instead of pursuing career opportunities.

  • We're in serious trouble, says hospitality industry

    One nightclub owner has been closed since March last year and now has to cancel a full diary of events planned over the next few weeks.

  • Queen Elizabeth Meets President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle

    President Joe Biden enjoyed his audience with Queen Elizabeth on Sunday while in the U.K. with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the G-7 Summit

  • Power dynamic may have "tilted a bit" toward employees, economist says

    Some businesses are trying to make open positions more enticing by offering incentives to potential employees.

  • Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Buy Assan Foods, Expand Presence in Turkey

    Kraft Heinz (KHC) will buy sauces-focused business, Assan Foods, to accelerate international growth strategy based on Taste Elevation and foodservice platform.

  • Hospitality leaders warn of ‘devastating’ impacts of four-week delay to end of lockdown

    Hospitality leaders have hit out at the "devastating" decision to delay lifting all final lockdown restrictions until July 19, amid warnings that the industry faces a £3 billion hit during one of its busiest trading periods. Boris Johnson announced on Monday evening that the planned full reopening of pubs and restaurants will be delayed by four weeks, amid mounting concern over the Indian variant. With infection rates soaring and hospital admissions ticking upwards, the Prime Minister confirmed

  • U.K.’s Johnson to announce delay to easing of COVID-19 restrictions over spread of delta variant

    While hosting the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson conceded over the weekend that he had grown more pessimistic about the government lifting remaining limits on social contact on June 21 after daily cases reported across the U.K. hit levels not seen since February.

  • Britain and Australia agree a trade deal

    The British government sees the deal as an important piece of its post-Brexit trade and diplomatic strategy to shift the country's economic center away from Europe and seek out new opportunities in higher-growth Indo-Pacific nations.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Johnson overcame sticking points during talks after the Group of Seven meeting in Britain over the weekend, which Morrison attended as a guest.Though details have yet to emerge, some official estimates say the agreement could add 500 million pounds ($705.7 million) to British economic output over the long term - a small fraction for an economy worth around 2 trillion pounds.Nevertheless, it was hailed as an important stepping stone as Britain develops its own trade policy for the first time in decades following its departure from the European Union.The deal will be scrutinised by British farmers, who fear they could be forced out of business if the deal eliminates tariffs on lamb and beef imports from Australia. The government said British farmers would be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years.

  • Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

    A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention. Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters. The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries.

  • Mystery as US politician is found murdered at same spot where her sister-in-law was found dead

    Police say they are looking at the cases ‘with fresh eyes’

  • These Trump DOJ Subpoena Revelations Are Like Watergate on Crack

    GettyAttorney General Merrick Garland has been busy lately—and we don’t mean manning the grill at summer barbecues. On Wednesday, he announced the Biden Department of Justice is getting to the bottom of the leak investigations within the Trump administration that led to multiple subpoenas of lawmakers’ and journalists’ personal information, or as Molly Jong-Fast said on this episode of The New Abnormal, “Watergate on crack.”She and producer Jesse Cannon had FBI agent Peter Strzok on to explain w

  • Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe Arizona state senate’s haphazard, controversial audit of 2020 ballots has become a popular destination for Republican lawmakers looking to undermine the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. And now, audit-mania has spread even to the states that Biden lost.In the wake of the Arizona audit’s success at grabbing publicity across right-wing media, Republican lawmakers in states that Trump won are demanding Arizona-

  • Cruise industry tanks: DeSantis' mixed messaging leaves business grounded

    Now that worldwide medical establishments have a handle on COVID-19, it’s time to move America’s cruise industry back to the forefront of travel.

  • Pink Floyd's Roger Waters turns down Facebook's offer of a 'huge, huge amount of money' to use a song, calls Zuckerberg 'one of the most powerful idiots in the world'

    "...this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. I will not be a party to this bull---t," Waters said.

  • Explainer-What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -French energy company EDF is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong. The probe comes after CNN reported that the U.S. government was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power station. The report was made by Framatome, the EDF business that designed the plant's reactor and remains involved in its operations.

  • AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

    "While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement. AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease. The monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs which mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

    Iran's presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. Khamenei holds final say over Iran's military and its nuclear program, but the presidency does control domestic matters such as the economy, and serves as the public face of the Islamic Republic. Its decisions, though on a narrow bandwidth, can affect how the rest of the world interacts with Iran.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday her government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report of a possible leak. The operators have released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. Radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Tuesday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

  • Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for COVID-19 'explosion'

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -In India's capital, Delhi, thousands of commuters crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls on Tuesday, prompting some doctors to warn it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Doctors say Delhi's near-complete re-opening is concerning.