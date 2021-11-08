Big week for Biden administration: Infrastructure plan passes, promising jobs report, and more
Former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos speaks to FOX 35.
Former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos speaks to FOX 35.
James Austin Johnson might've just nabbed an Emmy nomination.View Entire Post ›
Biden hit another all-time low in the same USA Today/Suffolk poll at 38% approval. The closest comparable for Harris is former VP Dick Cheney in 2007.
A study by UC Davis' Garen Wintemute of the California Firearms Violence Research Center notes that "The unprecedented surge in firearms purchasing … shows no sign of abating and risks becoming part of a new normal for the USA."
"If there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil,” Cruz told an audience at Texas A&M University.
The former New Jersey governor warns the party about Trump's talking points.
"Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor
The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.
Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons, Idaho Governor’s OfficeThe long-running feud between Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has sunk to absurd new depths, with questions about what it means to be absent from the state, who should step in, and how much they should be paid.McGeachin, who is running for Little’s job, repeatedly used Little’s out-of-town trips—when she served as acting governor—to issue executive orders undermining Little’s COVID restrictions.Little then had to revers
"All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a statement.
Chris McGrath/GettyThe Donald Trump presidency was a disgraceful disaster, what with all the grifting and colluding and treason and insurrection. Yet it was also an embarrassment of comedic riches, most of it due to Trump and company’s preternatural ability to say and do the dumbest and most ludicrous things imaginable. Sitting at a tiny desk. Complaining about toilets. Promoting bleach as a COVID cure. Remarking that George Washington “took over airports” during the Revolutionary War. Suggestin
On Sunday, "60 Minutes" reporter Norah O’Donnell examined Missouri’s controversial Second Amendment Preservation Act.
The U.S. Supreme Court seems to think that one should have the right to carry a gun if it makes one feel safe. What if we need more than a gun to feel safe?
Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger over the nation's cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person's left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are reaching up to the line.
It wasn’t the high taxes in Nassau County, or the recent changes to New York’s bail laws that drove Lizette Sonsini, a former Democrat, to vote Republican this year. Her reasons were more overarching. “I don’t like the president, and the Democrats are spending too much money on things like infrastructure, when really we need politicians who are going to bring more money back into this country,” said Sonsini, 56, of Great Neck. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Maybe if
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney says thousands of “recently found” ballots supports his refusal to concede to a Republican challenger
"People would say that within our caucus, one of the issues that we have had is trust. And trust is not built in the big moments," Ocasio-Cortez said.
“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin, and mostly myself, on a tremendous victory in Virginia,” said Johnson's Trump on a mock Fox program.
Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer in its northwestern desert, possibly for practice for a future naval clash as tensions rise between the nations. China has massively upgraded its military in recent years, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning to the United States as tensions rise over the South China Sea, Taiwan and military supremacy in the Indo-Pacific.
"To spread those kinds of lies" about Jan. 6 is "really dangerous," Liz Cheney told Chris Wallace just days after his colleague did exactly that.
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain's daughter attempted to register to vote in a county that did not correspond with her address.