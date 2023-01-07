Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit

8
COLLEEN LONG and MARIA VERZA
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been a big week for U.S.-Mexico relations, and that was even before President Joe Biden becomes the first U.S. leader to visit Mexico in nearly a decade.

In the lead-up to that trip, Biden announced a major border policy shift, with Mexico's blessing, that will result in the United States sending 30,000 migrants from four other countries per month back across the border. In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's security forces nabbed one of the sons of imprisoned former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, touching off violence that left 30 dead and dozens injured. The son, Ovidio Guzmán, is a reputed drug trafficker wanted by the United States.

The two presidents, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will gather in Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday for a North American leaders summit. Even with progress on the migration issue, there is much to discuss: climate change, manufacturing, trade, the economy and the potential global clout of a more collaborative North America.

Biden arrives at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Monday afternoon and the presidents will meet before Trudeau joins them for dinner. Biden and Trudeau will hold talks Tuesday and then the three will gather for discussions. It will be the first time since 2014 that Mexico has hosted a U.S. president.

Biden hopes to use the summit "to keep driving North America's economic competitiveness and help promote inclusive growth and prosperity,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

For the U.S., the major talking points are migration, drug trafficking and building on Biden's push on electric vehicles and manufacturing.

Lopez Obrador is focused on economic integration for North America, supporting the poor in the Americas and regional relationships that put all governments on equal footing.

The U.S. and Mexico are expected to continue discussions about ending a dispute over U.S. corn after Mexico announced it would ban imports of genetically modified corn. In addition, Mexico is seeking money to boost solar energy projects.

As for Canada, the goal is simply "to carve some attention and space in this summit,” said Louise Blais, a longtime Canadian diplomat.

Mexico sees the event as a chance to advance its economic interests.

It stands to benefit as U.S. companies reconsider their relationships with China after supply chain disruptions, coronavirus outbreaks and changes in federal policy. Both Mexico’s proximity to the U.S. and existing trade agreements would be incentives for American factories to relocate south of the border. The U.S. imported more than $380 billion worth of goods from Mexico through the first 10 months of 2022 — the third-largest source of imports after China and the European Union, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Canada is the fourth-largest U.S. partner by imports, with the State Department calling it “the world’s most comprehensive trading relationship.” The U.S. and Canada are each other’s largest market for exports, and Canada is the largest foreign supplier of energy products to the U.S.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are already in a long-standing trade agreement that was updated in 2020. When U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met last month with Mexico’s secretary of the economy, Raquel Buenrostro, they discussed further economic integration as well as energy, fisheries and the trade agreement’s ban on importing goods made by forced labor — a subject that is among the tensions with China.

Analysts at Bank of America estimated in October that Mexico could increase its trade by as much as 30% if more supply chains returned to North America. Their report notes there had already been a bump in Mexican manufacturing as U.S. policymakers and businesses increasingly focus on bringing more trade to allied countries that are near American consumers.

“Every country is arriving with different priorities, but there is common ground,” said Enrique Perret, managing director of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation, a think tank focused on cooperation between the two nations. “It’s competitiveness, it’s economy, it’s education, it’s labor mobility.”

But it's not all rosy.

The leaders of Canada and Mexico have voiced concerns over Biden's “Buy America” plan. And while Biden's push toward electric vehicles is a boon to both nations because of the tax credits for North American batteries, there's concern the U.S. allies will be left behind.

Meantime, the U.S. and Canada accuse López Obrador of trying to favor Mexico’s state-owned utility over power plants built by foreign and private investors, something that is forbidden under the three countries' free trade pact.

The leaders did meet in Washington last November, but until then, there hadn't been a summit in five years and many of the current disputes have festered despite constant discussion. They include fentanyl trafficking, corn production, automobile rules of origin and Mexican energy laws.

"These topics are really complicated issues and they will not be solved in a two-day summit," said Carin Zissis of the Americas Society, a nonprofit dedicated to education, debate and dialogue in the Americas.

The chemistry between Biden and Lopez Obrador is tricky, too. Their relationship is highly transactional and absent any of the warmth and camaraderie Biden has with other world leaders.

Lopez Obrador has made no secret of his admiration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. Lopez Obrador did not recognize Biden’s election victory from November 2020 until after the formal Electoral College vote a month later.

Biden has raised concerns over security and drug trafficking in Mexico and the deaths of journalists there. The U.S. took issue with Lopez Obrador for boycotting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last year over Biden's decision not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Biden plans to stop in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday for his first visit as president to the U.S.-Mexico border, just days after announcing that the U.S. will immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico. The new policy is an effort to manage the spiraling numbers of migrants arriving at the border.

Mexico agreed each month to take 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians who walk or swim to the U.S. and are turned back, and the U.S. each month will offer 30,000 people from those four nations work permits for two years and a legal path if they come to the U.S. by plane, have eligible sponsors and pass background checks. People from those four countries now make up the most migrants crossing the border.

Biden's attempt to tackle border security issues has drawn considerable criticism from immigrant advocates and refugee rights groups ,who say the changes are inhumane and reminiscent of Trump's hard-line approach.

___

Verza reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Can Biden's new border plan end the migrant crisis?

    More migrants will be expelled back to Mexico, but the plan allows some to apply to enter legally.

  • California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

    SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Reuters) -Utility crews in northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught of stormy weather heading into the weekend. The next bout of heavy showers and gusty winds was expected to sweep the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast through Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The coming storm - another "atmospheric river" of dense moisture flowing in from the Pacific - is likely to dump several more inches (cm) of rain on a region already saturated from repeated downpours since late December, renewing risks of flash flooding and mudslides, the NWS said.

  • States choose to become gender-affirming health care 'sanctuaries'

    As numerous states across the country move to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender people, other states are pushing back and choosing to become "sanctuary states" for trans people seeking appropriate health care.

  • Storm cleanup, concern as Santa Cruz Co. braces for more rain

    "Nothing I've ever seen before": Significant flooding remains in the beach town of Aptos, as Santa Cruz County braces for more rain and the damage it may bring.

  • NFL Week 18 picks: Few experts taking Rams to upset Seahawks

    Not many experts are picking the Rams to beat the Seahawks in the finale on Sunday afternoon

  • Letters to Sports: The Dodgers' $22-million decision to part ways with Trevor Bauer

    L.A. Times readers are not surprised by the Dodgers' decision to cut ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer or USC's inability to beat Tulane in a bowl game.

  • Stray Chihuahua With Partial Paralysis Receives Care at North Carolina Animal Sanctuary

    A dog with partial paralysis is now receiving care at an animal sanctuary in North Carolina. The 7-pound Chihuahua now named Mrs. Maisel charmed her way into her new dog mom’s life. Chihuahua Gets Second Chance at Animal Sanctuary It all began when Jodi Helmer saw the tiny dog in a video from a North […]

  • Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo'

    STORY: A wave of violence swept through Mexico’s Culiacan city on Thursday as security forces clashed with gang gunmen after the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, a key figure of the Sinaloa cartel, and son of drug baron Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Witness video showed vehicles on fire and passengers on a commercial flight diving for cover, as gunshots rang out at the city’s international airport. Shots were fired as another plane, flown by the Mexican Air Force, taxied on the runway. Defense Minister Luis Sandoval said Guzman was transferred to Mexico City by plane. Authorities in Culiacan shut schools and told people to take shelter for fear of retaliatory gang violence, after El Chapo’s son was taken into custody – for a second time. Ovidio Guzman emerged as a leader in the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s foremost narcotics groups, after his father’s arrest in 2016. He was briefly detained in 2019. But at the time, hundreds of cartel henchmen overwhelmed security forces in pitched street battles in Culiacan. Months later, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador personally ordered Guzman be released to avoid further bloodshed. The bungled arrest embarrassed the Mexican government and kindled criticism that Lopez Obrador was soft on the cartels, which were producing large amounts of fentanyl responsible for a surge in overdose deaths in the United States. The U.S. government had sought the younger Guzman’s extradition for years posting, in 2021, a $5 million dollar bounty for information leading to his arrest. His latest capture comes ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico next week for a summit where security issues will be discussed. It isn’t clear if Ovidio will be extradited to the United States like his father, who is serving a life sentence at Colorado's Supermax, the most secure U.S. federal prison.

  • Russians shelled Bakhmut during the "Christmas truce": 2 dead and 13 wounded

    The Prosecutor Genearls' office has reported that on 6 January, the Russian occupation forces fired artillery at Bakhmut, and as a result, there were thirteen wounded and two dead Ukrainian citizens. Source: PGO Details: It is specified that as a result of powerful mortar attacks on residential areas, a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed.

  • South Sudan: Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

    Six journalists have been detained over footage of the South Sudan president appearing to wet himself.

  • Putin Crony Thinks Military Brass Are Out to Get Him

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyWagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who deployed his private army to help Vladimir Putin terrorize Ukraine, says “people in uniform” connected to Russia’s military may be out to get him because his mercenaries are outshining regular Russian troops on the battlefield. In response to a question from local media Friday about social media posts that appear aimed at “discrediting” him, Prigozhin, through his press service, suggested that oligarc

  • UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

    A top U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister Saturday to discuss the ban on women attending universities. Markus Potzel is the first international official to meet with him since the ban was introduced last month. Taliban authorities on Dec. 20 ordered public and private universities to close for women immediately until further notice.

  • Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.

    For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term. Like many big tech companies, Amazon is reeling from a tough combination of rising rates, inflation, and a possible near-term recession.

  • Fact check: False claim the term 'global warming' was rebranded to 'climate change'

    Scientists prefer "climate change" to "global warming" because it encompasses all types of climate variations, not just warming.

  • Exclusive-Canada seeks progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit

    Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders' summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. "Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be... fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador that this... needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop, a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in Canada and the United States," Trudeau told Reuters.

  • The US has a new lightning capital, and it's next to a popular tourist destination

    Lightning is one of nature's most powerful forces, and in 2022, there was an increase in lightning activity in the United States. In fact, there were more lightning bolts detected across the U.S. last year than there have been since the turn of the decade. Vaisala Xweather, an environmental measurements company, has released its annual lightning report for 2022 that details lightning trends across the country, how many bolts were observed in each state and which town in the United States is the

  • Trump's national security adviser John Bolton announces he will run for president in 2024

    Trump's national security adviser John Bolton has announced he will take on his ex-boss in 2024 run for president.Source: Good Morning Britain, ITV

  • Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz’s Hatred for McCarthy

    The Florida congressman's opposition to the House Speaker hopeful's bid for the gavel is indeed personal, sources tell Rolling Stone

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor

    Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”