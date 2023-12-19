'Big win': Bauer Hockey signs lease to keep its global headquarters in Exeter

EXETER — Bauer Hockey, along with Cascade and Maverik Lacrosse, has signed a new lease to keep its global headquarters at 100 Domain Drive in Exeter.

Torrington Properties, which owns the building at 100 Domain Drive, announced what it called a long-term lease extension with Peak Achievement Athletics, the parent company of Bauer Hockey and Cascade and Maverik Lacrosse, last week. The real estate development and investment company purchased the 100 Domain Drive property for $46.9 million in 2022.

“This new lease with Peak and its teams that work across hockey and lacrosse represents our commitment to reimagining the modern workplace while providing best-in-class commercial office space,” said Matt Morgan, Torrington’s chief operating officer. “This is a critical step toward executing our vision for the property.”

Peak Achievement Athletics, the parent company of Bauer Hockey, and Cascade and Maverik Lacrosse, has renewed its lease at 100 Domain Drive in Exeter (pictured) with Torrington Properties for the next seven years. Torrington purchased the building in summer 2022.

The 263,000-square-foot building is also the home to FH Cann & Associates, a financial recovery firm, Digital Prospectors, an IT staffing company, Garnet Hill, an online purveyor of garments, and Vapotherm, a medical device manufacturer.

Bauer Hockey, which designs, develops and manufactures sports equipment, has been in New Hampshire for more than 25 years. The company will lease 51,630 square feet of commercial office space for its Bauer, Cascade and Maverik businesses.

“At Peak, we’re committed to building strong connections with our communities, whether it’s on the ice or on a field around the world," said Ed Kinnaly, CEO of Peak. "New Hampshire is one of those core communities for us because it’s where so many of our team members live, work and recreate.”

Gov. Chris Sununu praised the company for its decision to remain in the Granite State.

"The company’s decision to keep investing in our state, attracting top-tier talent to live and work here, will be a huge boost for the New Hampshire economy,” said Sununu. “Keeping this powerful economic engine right here in New Hampshire is a big win for the state!”

The building at 100 Domain Drive is in the same business park area as Lindt & Sprüngli, Timberland and UPS. The location is directly off Exit 12 on Route 101, about 2.5 miles from Interstate 95.

Originally built in 1984, 100 Domain Drive was the former corporate headquarters of Tyco International, a producer of optical and electronic components at the time, until it vacated the space about 20 years ago.

Torrington purchased the building from Period Realty Trust in 2022, making it the state's largest commercial office real estate acquisition in recent years.

Torrington is finalizing plans to upgrade 100 Domain’s common areas, which will modernize aesthetic finishes and expand and upgrade the fitness center. Torrington retained Lexie’s restaurant in its 100 Domain’s café. The common area upgrades are slated to begin before year-end.

