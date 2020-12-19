'Big win for democracy': Bosnian city of Mostar gets a vote

  • Irma Baralija poses in front of the Old Bridge, one of Bosnia's best known landmarks in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • The tower of Catholic church rises into the sky in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • A man paddles his kayak on the Neretva river in front of the Old Bridge, one of Bosnia's best known landmarks in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • A man with his phone takes a panoramic photo of Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • A woman passes by pre-elections billboards in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • Two women walk in the center of Old City of Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • Two women walk in the center of Old City of Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • A man walks in the center of Old City of Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • Denis Becirevic, center, candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) addresses the media in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • The Old Bridge in Mostar, one of Bosnia's best known landmarks, Bosnia, is seen Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • Two men pass by pre-elections billboards in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
  • Two women pass by pre-elections billboards in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
1 / 12

Bosnia Mostar Election

Irma Baralija poses in front of the Old Bridge, one of Bosnia's best known landmarks in Mostar, Bosnia, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Bosnia's ethnically divided southern city of Mostar is holding its first local election in 12 years. The vote on Sunday ends a political stalemate between two nationalist parties representing ethnic groups that has prevented Mostar’s citizens from democratically electing their local legislators. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
SABINA NIKSIC

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Irma Baralija is looking forward to Sunday, when she intends to vote and hopes win her race in the first local election in 12 years held in her hometown — the southern Bosnian city of Mostar.

To make that possible, the 36-year-old Baralija had to sue her country in the European Court of Human Rights for letting a stalemate between two major nationalist political parties in Bosnia prevent her, along about 100,000 other Mostar residents, from voting or running in a municipal election for over a decade.

By winning in court in October 2019, Baralija believes she has “busted the myth (that nationalist parties) have been feeding to us, that an individual cannot move things forward, that we matter only as members of our ethnic groups.”

Parties representing only one ethnic group have dominated Bosnian politics since the end of the country’s devastating 1992-95 war, which pitted its three main ethnic factions — Serbs, Croats and Muslims — against each other after the break-up of Yugoslavia.

“I hope that my example will inspire citizens of Mostar, when they vote on Sunday, to be brave, to realize that as individuals we can bring positive change,” said Baralija, who is running for a seat in the city council on the ticket of the small, multi-ethnic Our Party.

Divided between Muslim Bosniaks and Catholic Croats, who fought fiercely for control over the city during the 1990s conflict, Mostar has not held local polls since 2008, when Bosnia’s constitutional court declared its election rules to be discriminatory and ordered that they be changed.

The dominant nationalist Bosniak and Croat political parties, the SDA and the HDZ respectively, have spent over a decade failing to agree about how to do that. Meanwhile, Mostar was run by a de facto acting mayor, HDZ’s Ljubo Beslic, and his office, which included the SDA’s representatives, with no local council to oversee their work or the allocation of nearly 230 million euros from the city’s coffers they have spent over the years.

Left without fully functioning institutions, Mostar — one of the Balkan nation’s main tourist destinations — had seen its infrastructure crumble, trash repeatedly pile up on its streets and hazardous waste and wastewater treatment sludge dumped in its only landfill, which was supposed to be for non-hazardous waste.

An agreement between the two parties, endorsed by the top European Union and the U.S. diplomats in Bosnia, was finally reached last June — eight months after the court in Strasbourg had ruled in favor of Baralija and gave Bosnia six months to amend its election laws so a vote can be held in Mostar.

Mostar is divided in half by a river. During the war, Croats moved to the western side and Muslims to the east. Since the fighting stopped, the city has had two post offices, two electricity and water suppliers, two phone networks, two public hospitals and more — one crumbling set for each ethnic group.

On Sunday, several small, multi-ethnic parties will be vying for seats in the city council after campaigning on bread-and-butter issues. But the nationalist HDZ and SDA parties hope that, among them, they will secure a two-thirds majority in the council and keep their grip on power.

While acknowledging that the nationalists have armies of faithful voters whom they mobilize by stoking ethnic mistrust, non-nationalist election candidates in Mostar hope the past 12 years has shown that those two parties are too corrupt and incompetent.

“I think that many people finally realized that the abstract, ethnic interests are meaningless while their children are leaving (Mostar) in droves in search of decent jobs and a decent life” elsewhere in Europe, said Amna Popovac, a candidate from the multi-ethnic Platform for Progress party.

The nationalists are now promising to fix the city’s many problems as if “Martians and not they were running Mostar, unchecked, for the past 12 years,” she added.

Miljan Rupar’s name will also be on the ballot. The 35-year-old, who is running as a candidate from the multi-ethnic Social Democrat Party, decided to get involved in politics after realizing that over 38 friends and relatives, including his sister, had left Mostar “for good” in search of a better life abroad.

Rupar wants his city focused on the future, just like the international school where he teaches physics, the United World College branch in Mostar. The school is one of 17 around the globe and run by a movement founded in 1962 with the aim of overcoming Cold War divisions by bringing high-achieving youngsters from all over to live and learn together.

“When I walk into the classroom or attend our bi-weekly assembly and see students and teachers from all over the world, including from various parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who share the same values and goals, it gives me hope,” he said.

Political journalist Faruk Kajtaz, however, thinks that hope could prove to be treacherous in the divided city, despite local voters’ well-justified grievances. He notes that not just Mostar but all of Bosnia has long been politically and administratively fragmented along ethnic lines.

“Maybe too much is expected from the people of Mostar,” he said. “(But) just the fact that citizens of Mostar will finally get a chance to vote for their local legislators is in itself a big win for democracy.”

___

Kemal Softic in Mostar, Bosnia, contributed to this report

Latest Stories

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Putin denies involvement in poisoning of Kremlin foe Navalny

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused U.S. intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims even as he held out hope for better ties with Washington. Putin also voiced hope that the administration of President-elect Joe Biden would move to extend the last remaining U.S.-Russian arms control pact that is set to expire in early February. Speaking via video hookup during his annual marathon news conference that lasted 4 1/2 hours, the Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin wanted to poison Navalny, it would have succeeded.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • New York City changes admissions at many schools to ease racial segregation

    New York City is overhauling how it admits students to some of its most competitive public schools to make them less segregated by race and wealth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday. Some selective Manhattan high schools, particularly in wealthy neighborhoods, are allowed to give children who live nearby priority in admissions, which has tended to put children living in poorer neighborhoods at a disadvantage. The city will also end "screening" practices at hundreds of middle schools that admit students based on a mixture of grades, test results, attendance rates.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • A new law in Mexico will treat US agents like 'spies' and could lead to 'black operations,' experts say

    The new law could potentially leave thousands of informants either in silence or dead, former US federal agents say

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020 McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Coronavirus latest news: New mutation in South East could mean tougher restrictions

    Alarming evidence on Covid mutation could bring tougher restrictions Exclusive: Oxford vaccine expecting approval within days of Christmas Post-Christmas ‘tsunami’ of Covid hospitalisations expected Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third lockdown Trump could lift UK travel ban as early as next week Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Tougher coronavirus restrictions could be announced on Saturday after an initial analysis of a new variant of the virus in England suggested it is "growing faster than the existing variants". Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed this week that its numbers "are increasing rapidly". It prompted Boris Johnson to call an unscheduled meeting of senior ministers on Friday night to discuss how to contain the new variant, which has largely been confined to London and the South East. Experiments on the new strain have confirmed ministers' fears about it being far more infectious than the original strain. Much of the South East was put into Tier 3 by the Government on Thursday, but the new information about the transmissibility of the mutant strain is so worrying that ministers fear they may have to act immediately. Travel restrictions are among the measures under discussion, with one source suggesting the Government could restrict travel between the South East and other parts of the country. An alternative would be to ban commuters from travelling to London, after the mutant strain, which originated in Kent, spread rapidly to London and then the home counties. Follow the latest updates below.