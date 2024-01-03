Big win for fired police chief but case far from over

VINELAND — The years-long legal fight between the city and fired police Chief Rudy Beu over his removal from office is headed for a theoretical milestone in January at the New Jersey Civil Service Commission.

N.J. Administrative Law Judge Kathleen M. Calemmo on Dec. 8 issued a ruling clearing Beu of multiple charges that Vineland had used to justify his removal more than three years ago. The civil service case, however, is well away from ending.

On Jan. 17, the Calemmo ruling gets reviewed by the Civil Service Commission. The commission has authority to accept it or reject it or modify it. Both sides had until Friday to submit written "exceptions," or final arguments, to the initial decision.

More: Vineland shakes up police ranks, 15 promoted, new chief confirmed

More: City gives year-contract to interim police chief as legal fight drags on with predecessor

Attorney Colin Bell, who represents the former chief, said Wednesday he is very confident that commission will agree with its judge’s decision.

“It was based on the administrative law judge’s assessment of the credibility of the witnesses, and she found they didn’t prove Rudy Beu engaged in any wrongdoing,” Bell said. “The charges are all that he’s 'retaliating' against individuals using the Internal Affairs process. And she found that there was no evidence of any retaliation, at all.”

Vineland police Chief Rudy Beu. PHOTO: February 2020.

A city spokesman on Thursday said Mayor Anthony Fanucci has no comment on the initial decision.

Whatever the commission’s final decision, state law allows either side to continue the fight in the state judiciary’s Appellate Division. Bell said he would bet on an appeal from the city in the event the commission sides with Beu.

“I’m hopeful that after Jan. 17 maybe they will be willing to accept reality and let everyone move on with their lives,” Bell said. “But it’s very strange.”

The case has other legal wrinkles, one being that in August Vineland filed new civil service charges against Beu.

In addition to being fired as chief, Beu was demoted to deputy chief. The demotion also is under appeal and hearing days had been scheduled for October. They were postponed to await the Calemmo decision on the firing and now will be rescheduled at a late January hearing.

Beu became police chief in January 2017. He was suspended in February 2020, filing a still active lawsuit the next month in U.S. District Court in Camden, and finally fired.

The federal lawsuit seeks relief and monetary damages from the city and individuals for alleged retaliation against Beu for reporting “unlawful and/or unethical acts.” A different law firm is representing Beu in the federal case.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out at jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: New year big moment in legal fight over Vineland police force