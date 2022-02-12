🌱 Big Wing Heist + Gas Station Fiancés + Tops In Romantic Dining

Get on up, Atlanta! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Turning sunny; breezy, cooler. High: 50 Low: 31.

If you're a marketer or business owner interested in easy and effective advertising that reaches customers in Atlanta, we'd love to talk to you. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

An Atlanta sports bar reported an unusual robbery that, inflation aside, hits especially hard on Super Bowl weekend: the theft of hundreds of dollars worth of chicken wings. Mike Wilson, owner of Ideal Sports Bar, said someone broke into the restaurant Friday morning and stole five boxes filled with 40 pounds of wings each, worth about $800.“Everyone says well they just stole some wings, but wings are so expensive now,” Wilson said. “A case of wings I used to buy $30-40 a case. Now they’re about $180.” The robber also stole a lawnmower, power washer and several bottles of liquor, damaging various entry points in the process, which is costing Wilson hundreds of additional dollars. What's more, this is the bar’s second burglary in two weeks. Atlanta police are searching for the person responsible. (CBS46 News Atlanta) What better time than Valentine's weekend for a romance with an unlikely origin story - a gas station. Larry and Ellen "soon to be Stafford" told Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt about meeting in 2020 while going about their morning routines at a metro Atlanta RaceTrac on the East-West Connector. After Ellen was pulling into a parking space Larry was walking across and nearly hit him, Larry bought her a candy bar to "brighten her morning." Then he headed outside. But she wrote her phone number on a receipt, passed it to him, and now they're planning their wedding. As for the engagement photos, yes, some were snapped in front of the gas station, an unusual location they hope can serve as an inspiration to anyone looking for love. As Larry said, "You just have to be open to it." (FOX 5 Atlanta) If you're searching for a romantic dining destination for Valentine's Day, you're in luck. Atlanta is home to three of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to OpenTable. After analyzing more than 12.4 million diner reviews, the restaurant reservation company named Marcel in West Midtown, Bones in Buckhead and Poor Calvin's in Midtown among the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants. Four other Georgia restaurants also made the cut: Alligator Soul and Elizabeth on 37th, both in Savannah; Canoe in Vinings; and Frankie's the Steakhouse in Duluth. (Atlanta Patch) During a meeting with state representatives and senators who represent the city of Atlanta Friday, the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools expressed concern about any legislation that would prevent districts from implementing COVID-19 safety measures. Superintendent Lisa Herring didn’t specifically reference Gov. Brian Kemp, but her comments came two days after he announced that he would push for legislation to let parents decide if their children should wear masks in school. APS, which enrolls about 50,000 students, has mandated masks since the pandemic’s early days and officials have said they will make masks optional when community transmission levels in Fulton and DeKalb counties fall into the “moderate” range for two straight weeks. In other words, the number of new cases must be below 50 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. As of Monday, the number was 285 in Fulton County and 279 in DeKalb County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. ( The Atlanta Journal Constitution) For pet lovers of a certain age, adopting furry friends at three Atlanta shelters comes with an added perk. In addition to potential pets providing plenty of unconditional love, these three shelters also offer senior discounts on adoptions. They include Paws Atlanta, LifeLine Animal Project and Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. (Free: PawsAtlanta.org; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Story continues

Today in Atlanta:

For the ultimate friends & family outing, enjoy brunch at Illuminarium Atlanta. Our immersive safari turns into the WILDEST brunch for one day only! (9:00 AM)

On Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., enjoy brunch at Reverence at Epicurean Atlanta. Launching today, the restaurant will offer delectable twists on traditional favorites. (Noon)

Are you ready for Valentine's Day? The Charcuterie Chick and Bellyard Hotel will be hosting a "Galentine's Day" charcuterie class so grab your girls! (Noon)

Watch the big game live at The Battery Atlanta. Sports enthusiasts are invited to watch the LA Rams go head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals on the biggest TV in the Southeast. The football festivities will also include drink specials, themed prizes and more! (3:00 PM)

Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen will host a Super Bowl watch party today from 5 to 11 p.m. Food and drink specials will run all day, with game-day favorites such as wings, spinach & artichoke dip and 5 for $15 beer buckets. Draft beer specials will be provided as well. (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Happy Saturday, Atlanta. Take a look at the city's stunning beauty in this snap via @bywellcarvalho. #atlantasnaps. (Instagram)

City of Atlanta Police Department's Black History Spotlight: Howard Baugh. Baugh became an Atlanta Police Officer in 1953 after serving in the United States Marines Corp. He was among the group of 89 African American officers who worked on the segregated 6 P.M. Watch, which existed 1948-1969. During his career, Baugh was the first African American of the Atlanta Police Department promoted to each rank., up to Assistant Chief. (Facebook)

The Metro Atlanta Chamber celebrated five years of @goodrco making an impact across the country in reducing food waste and fighting hunger. And we toasted to their HQ Grand Opening! (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Midwest Cascade: "A 2020 National Litter Study by Keep America Beautiful estimates nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways (23.7 billion pieces) and waterways (25.9 billion pieces), equating to 152 pieces of trash for every U.S. resident. To understand the litter problem in our communities, how to fix it, and how to break the negative litter cycle, we need to understand the litterer mindset. Click the link to learn more." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Sable Glen: "Georgia voter registration deadlines and election dates - Special Election: Registration deadline-February 14, Election-March 15" (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

For sale:

Women's Self Care Boxes (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Atlanta Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at atlanta@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today! I'll see you around.

— Kathy Cioffi

This article originally appeared on the Atlanta Patch