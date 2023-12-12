A big winning lottery ticket was sold at this Arizona store. Here's what to know

A Prescott Valley resident was the winner of $2,755,682 following Sunday evening's TripleTwist drawing.

The Jackpot winning ticket was sold at a Fry’s store located on Sunset Lane and Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. About a dozen more players scored $500 also with Sunday's drawing.

Additionally, there were multiple scratchers and draw games claimed, with three $100,000 prizewinners and four $50,000 winners sold at the following locations across Arizona.

A $100,000 Coffee House Crossword prize was sold at 4 Sons Food Store located at 1205 W. Baseline Road in Mesa.

Two $100,000 Instant Jackpot prizes were sold at a 7-Eleven on 785 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and at a CVS located at 286 E. Seventh St. in Douglas.

A $50,000 PBALL Scratcher prize was sold at a Sunmart located at 18221 Tom Wells Road in Ehrenberg.

A $50,000 Lady Luck Scratcher prize was sold at a Walmart located at 2565 E. Commerce Center Place in Tucson.

Two $50,000 Secret Agent Crossword prizes were sold at R-G Mini Mart on 12239 Northwest Grand Ave. in El Mirage and at a Circle K located at 85 W. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.

What were the winning Triple Twist numbers?

The winning numbers drawn on Sunday, Dec. 10, were 12-34-36-38-40-42.

When is the next Triple Twist drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Drawings are held Monday through Sunday.

How much is the Triple Twist jackpot?

Following Monday's jackpot win, the estimated jackpot for as of Tuesday was at $205,000.

What is the Arizona Lottery Triple Twist?

TripleTwist is an Arizona daily lottery game. Tickets cost $2 and they are sold at more than 3,000 lottery retailers in the state.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: TripleTwist winning lottery ticket sold at this Arizona store