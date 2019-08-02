Is Big Yellow Group Plc's (LON:BYG) 3.4% Dividend Worth Your Time?

Is Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

In this case, Big Yellow Group likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 3.4% dividend yield and nine-year payment history. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Big Yellow Group for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Big Yellow Group!

LSE:BYG Historical Dividend Yield, August 2nd 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 72% of Big Yellow Group's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Big Yellow Group paid out 72% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation. It's positive to see that Big Yellow Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

It is worth considering that Big Yellow Group is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). REITs have different rules governing their payments, and are often required to pay out a high portion of their earnings to investors.

Is Big Yellow Group's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Big Yellow Group has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Big Yellow Group is carrying net debt of 4.25 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the upper limit of our comfort range on a dividend stock that the investor hopes will endure a wide range of economic circumstances.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 7.01 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Big Yellow Group, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

We update our data on Big Yellow Group every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.