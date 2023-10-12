‘Big Z and Lil Cal’: Kentucky basketball’s Zvonimir Ivišić finally arrives in Lexington

At long last, Zvonimir Ivišić has arrived in Lexington.

The final addition to the Kentucky men’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season, Ivišić’s arrival in the commonwealth was announced in a social media post by UK head coach John Calipari late Thursday morning.

“Big Z and Lil Cal! Finally!!!” read a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Calipari.

A video released on social media by the UK men’s basketball team account also showed Ivišić’s arrival in Lexington.

Big Z and Little Cal! Finally!!! pic.twitter.com/3X0vK37ARW — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 12, 2023

With Ivišić now officially on the Kentucky campus, it brings at least a partial end to a long-running UK basketball saga.

In early August, Ivišić announced his commitment to the Wildcats. A 7-foot-2, 220-pound forward, Ivišić is from Croatia and previously played for Studentski Centar Podgorica — a team based in Montenegro that is also known as SC Derby — for the last two seasons.

But neither a smooth, nor timely, progression from UK commit to enrolled UK student followed for Ivišić.

He was originally expected to be in Lexington by late August, but his admission process moved slowly.

In early September, the university released a statement related to Ivišić’s status following reports from UK fan sites that his admission into UK was being held up only by the school’s admissions office.

Eventually, Ivišić moved through the process and UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told the Herald-Leader on Oct. 4 that Ivišić had been admitted to the university as a student.

Following these developments, Calipari posted a lengthy message on X detailing his excitement that Ivišić would finally be at UK.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am with how this all turned out. The work was done by Big Z and his family. For him to be persistent and keep fighting was so impressive and it showed how badly he wanted to be a part of our team!” the message read.

“He overcame all obstacles and just wouldn’t be deterred. When we started recruiting Z, my mind started moving to how we can help our University become even more prominent worldwide. This basketball program is a global brand and now we can continue to open new avenues for students to come to the University of Kentucky. Let’s continue to pursue some of the best basketball players in the world and showcase what a great institution the University of Kentucky is!”

While making appearances on ESPN platforms during Kentucky’s Pro Day on Wednesday night, Calipari spoke repeatedly about how he believes the arrival of Ivišić at UK could help grow the global brand of the school for athletes and non-athletes alike.

Although fall semester classes at UK have been ongoing since late August, Ivišić will have the chance to enroll in “part of term” classes.

While this clears an obvious hurdle for Ivišić in his pursuit to play college basketball this season for the Wildcats, others still remain.

Ivišić needs to be cleared to play by the NCAA.

When contacted by the Herald-Leader several weeks ago, an NCAA representative could not confirm that Ivišić has been cleared to play.

While being on campus clearly isn’t the same as appearing in a game, Ivišić’s arrival in Lexington will undoubtedly quell the fears of some Kentucky fans that Ivišić’s situation could mirror that of Enes Kanter Freedom or Shaedon Sharpe, two highly ranked UK recruits that made it to Lexington, but never played in a game for the Cats.

Ivišić would offer depth at key position for Kentucky

UK has an obvious need for Ivišić: The Wildcats currently have no healthy, scholarship centers.

Freshman Aaron Bradshaw injured his foot in late March and underwent a procedure in June. Returning sophomore Ugonna Onyenso suffered a foot injury during Kentucky’s summer exhibition trip to Canada in July and also underwent a procedure.

On Wednesday, Calipari floated a timeline ranging from five to seven weeks for the return of both Bradshaw and Onyenso.

This would rule them out for key early-season matchups against the likes of Kansas and Miami, among others.

In addition to this clear need, Ivišić is set to bring an intriguing skill set with him to Lexington.

In Adriatic League games with SC Derby, Ivišić averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 10 minutes per game.

At the Under-20 European Championships with Croatia in July, Ivišić averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and shot 34% on three-point attempts in 19 minutes per game.

Ivišić entered and withdrew his name from consideration in the last two NBA Drafts, which means he will be unable to withdraw the next time he enters for NBA Draft consideration.

At 7-foot-2, Ivišić would be the tallest player on the 2023-24 UK men’s basketball roster, and he would be the tallest Kentucky Wildcat to ever be coached by John Calipari.

Should he make that on-court appearance for Kentucky, Ivišić would also enter his name into an exclusive club.

Lukasz Obrzut (Poland), Olivier Sarr (France) and Morakinyo Williams (England) are the only Europeans to ever previously suit up for the Wildcats.

Ivišić will wear No. 44 at Kentucky.

The Kentucky men’s basketball roster now sits at 12 scholarship players, with nine newcomers, eight of whom are freshmen.

UK’s Big Blue Madness event is set for Friday, with the Blue-White Game scheduled for Oct. 21 and exhibition contests have also been announced against Georgetown College (Oct. 27) and Kentucky State (Nov. 2) ahead of the season opener against New Mexico State (Nov. 6).

