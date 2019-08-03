Is BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Alain Falc became the CEO of BigBen Interactive (EPA:BIG) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for BigBen Interactive

How Does Alain Falc's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that BigBen Interactive is worth €230m, and total annual CEO compensation is €240k. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €180k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €90m to €360m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €317k.

So Alain Falc is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at BigBen Interactive, below.

ENXTPA:BIG CEO Compensation, August 3rd 2019 More

Is BigBen Interactive Growing?

Over the last three years BigBen Interactive has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 39% per year (using a line of best fit). Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has BigBen Interactive Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with BigBen Interactive for providing a total return of 131% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Alain Falc is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! Shareholders may want to check for free if BigBen Interactive insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.